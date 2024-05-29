 MONA To Play One Off Wu-Tang Clan Album Listening Sessions - Noise11.com
Wu-Tang Clan ONCE UPON A TIME IN SHAOLIN

MONA To Play One Off Wu-Tang Clan Album Listening Sessions

by Paul Cashmere on May 29, 2024

in News

The Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) will hold listening events for the rare Wu-Tang Clan album ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’.

In a statement, MONA announced:

Only one copy of ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ was produced and then purchased for $2 million by scumbag Martin Shkreli, the piece of shit capitalist who inflated drug prices for profit.

During Namedropping, the world’s only copy of the Wu-Tang Clan’s fabled seventh studio album will be on display in the museum. We’re giving you the chance to hear it, too. At least some of it.

We’ll be hosting a series of private listening events in Frying Pan Studios, where a lucky few will get to experience a special Mona-only selection of tracks from the album. You hear talk about once-in-a-lifetime opportunities: this is probably one of them.

Tickets will be released at 10am on Thursday 30 May.

‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ was the seventh album for Wu-Tang Clan. Only one physical copy was produced. It cannot be streamed. It cannot be downloaded.

A single copy was made in 2014 and kept in a vault in Morocca. When that piece of shit Shkreli was jailed in 2018, the album was ceased by a federal court. The U.S. Department of Justice sold the album in 2021 for $4 million.

MONA has received the album on loan. This will be the first time listening sessions will be held for the album.

The scheduled sessions will be at 1pm and 4pm between 15 and 24 June at MONA in Hobart, Australia. Only 30 minutes of the album will be played at the sessions.

An official tracklisting has never been revealed by the incomplete list of working titles is:

Shaolin School
1. “Entrance (Intro)” – 1:57
2. “The Magnificent Butchers” – 4:12
3. “Staple Town Pt. 1 (Interlude)” – 0:44
4. “Ethiopia” – 7:55
5. “Handkerchief” – 0:49
6. “Staple Town Pt. 2 (Interlude)” – 1:10
7. “The Pillage of ’88” – 6:52
8. “Centipedes” – 7:14
9. “The Widow’s Tear” – 3:55
10. “Sorrow” – 5:45
11. “The Shogun” – 4:40
12. “Blue [Interlude]” – 0:55
13. “Semi Automatic Full Rap Fanatics” – 1:56
14. “Staple Town Pt. 3 (Interlude)” – 3:30
15. “The Rain” – 7:16

Allah School
1. “Sustenance (Intro)” – 0:43
2. “Lions” – 6:08
3. “Since Time Immemorial” – 2:32
4. “The Slaughter Mill” – 6:31
5. “The Brute” – 3:24
6. “Iqra” – 7:23
7. “Flowers” – 5:49
8. “Poisoned Earth” – 4:34
9. “Shaolin” – 6:14
10. “Freedom (Interlude)” – 2:25
11. “The Sword Chamber” – 4:05
12. “Unique” – 2:32
13. “The Bloody Page” – 5:09
14. “The Saga Continues” – 6:58
15. “Salaam (Outro)” – 1:31
16. “Shaolin Soul [Exit]” – 3:41

Noise11.com

