More Crowded House Red Hot Summer Shows Sell Out - Noise11.com

Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

More Crowded House Red Hot Summer Shows Sell Out

by Paul Cashmere on August 4, 2025

More of the Crowded House Red Hot Summer shows have sold out with Toowoomba and Southport, Queensland calling ‘Full House’.

The nine Crowded House shows that have sold out are:

Sandstone Point Hotel – October 18
Roche Estate – October 25
Berry Showground – October 26
Queens Park, Toowoomba – November 15
Broadwater Parklands, Southport – November 16
Seppeltsfield Wines, Barossa – November 23
Mornington Racecourse – November 29
Fremantle Prison ( CH Only ) – December 3
Fremantle Prison ( CH Only ) – December 5
Sandalford Wines – December 6

Tickets are still on sale for:

Sandstone Point Hotel’s second show – October 19
Ballarat, Victoria Park on 1 November
Yarra Valley, Rochford Wines on 2 November
Toowoomba, Queens Park on 15 November
Southport, Broadwater Parklands on 16 November
Seppeltsfield, Seppeltsfield Wines on 23 November
29 November, Mornington Racecourse

The Crowded House 2025 shows have been some of the most anticipated Red Hot Summer events.

The Crowded House catalogue crosses generations with timeless hits like “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” “Weather With You,” and “Something So Strong”. Red Hot Summer is covering Gen X to Boomers, with this line-up which includes Angus & Julia Stone, Mark Setmour with Vika and Linda, The Church and The Waifs.

This is a rare time to see Crowded House in a summer festival environment. This Red Hot Summer line-up feels like a special occasion.

Despite debuting in the mid 80s, Crowded House has maintained critical respect and musical relevance, particularly with their recent albums and reinvigorated lineup (including Neil Finn’s son Liam and Elroy). This keeps the tour feeling fresh, not just retro.

Red Hot Summer has historically focused on classic Aussie rock, but the broad Crowded House appeal adds global recognition and artistic weight to the tour.

Get tickets here

