Siblings Ignite Berry for the Biggest Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com

Angus and Julia Stone, Vika and Linda Bull, Mark and Nick Seymour, Donna Simpson and Vikki Thorn, and Elroy and Liam Finn made for a very family affair at Berry’s biggest Red Hot Summer ever.

The sibling connections were strong across this line-up, cutting through several acts in one way or another. Mark Seymour of Hunters & Collectors’ brother Nick is a member of Crowded House, while Vika and Linda performed with Mark, Elroy, and Liam, along with Nick and their dad Neil, plus producer Mitchell Froom on keyboards, in Crowded House. Angus and Julia Stone rounded out the family theme, with each act putting together the perfect setlist for a festival crowd.

Early in the day, The Waifs kicked things off with classics from their early years, dating back to 2002’s London Still, with Lighthouse and Bridal Train reminding the Berry audience of their heritage.

Mark Seymour with Vika & Linda Bull is a must-see from start to finish. The Seymour/Bull collaborations go back 31 years, when Mark wrote When Will You Fall For Me for their debut album. Mark has also been working on the Bull sisters’ next album, due in May 2026. Berry was treated to a sneak preview of the new song Where Do You Come From.

While this setlist mixed Hunters & Collectors songs, Mark’s solo work, and Vika & Linda material both old and new, the standout was the final number, the Hunters’ Say Goodbye, sung by Vika Bull. If you thought Mark’s version was powerful, wait until you hear Vika sing this classic like it’s never been sung before. It was my highlight of the day.

The Church are sounding the best I’ve ever heard them. Their set was all power and poise, packed with Australian rock classics and hosted by the ever-sarcastic Steve Kilbey, who was hilarious in his honesty. “We haven’t had many hits, so you’ll just have to put up with this next one,” he quipped at one point. Before launching into Under the Milky Way, the Aussie song with the most sync deals, Steve attempted to explain what a sync deal is. Steve told the Berry crowd, “It’s when you go to Bunnings to buy a sink and this is the song playing on the loudspeaker.”

The extremely multi-talented Angus & Julia Stone opened with the Australian classic The Streets of Your Town. Watching Julia with a trumpet in one hand and a guitar in the other showcased the musicianship of these two siblings. They included a Sam Smith cover and, of course, their big one Big Jet Plane, for a crowd singalong moment.

Headliners Crowded House were in the finest form I’ve seen in ages. The chemistry between Neil Finn, his sons Elroy and Liam, co-founder Nick Seymour, and original producer Mitch Froom on keyboards just clicks.

Red Hot Summer is a good-time festival, and Neil was there to party. Crowded House won the crowd from the opening seconds of Mean to Me, and it was a journey from there.

The show included three Split Enz songs, I Got You, Message to My Girl, and an audience-requested I See Red, which they played despite it being written by Neil’s brother Tim Finn.

The Deee-Lite dance hit Groove Is in the Heart sparked another big singalong, and a few playful Stairway to Heaven snippets got plenty of smiles.

When you cut a Crowded House set to 90 minutes and fill it with hits like Mean to Me, World Where You Live, Fall at Your Feet, Four Seasons in One Day, Something So Strong, Distant Sun, Don’t Dream It’s Over, Chocolate Cake, Weather With You, and Better Be Home Soon, plus some album tracks and Enz songs, you’ve got one powerful show.

Setlists from Berry – 26 October 2025

Crowded House

Mean to Me

World Where You Live

Teenage Summer

Fall at Your Feet

To the Island

When You Come

Private Universe

Four Seasons in One Day

The Howl

Something So Strong

Distant Sun

Don’t Dream It’s Over

I Got You (Split Enz cover)

Chocolate Cake

Message to My Girl (Split Enz cover)

Last Summer

Weather With You

Groove Is in the Heart (Deee-Lite cover)

I See Red (Split Enz cover)

Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin cover – snippets)

Better Be Home Soon

Angus and Julia Stone

Streets of Your Town (The Go-Betweens cover)

Nothing Else

Private Lawns

Grizzly Bear

Stay With Me (Sam Smith cover)

For You

Big Jet Plane

Chateau

The Church

Tantalized

Metropolis

Almost With You

The Hypnogogue

The Unguarded Moment

An Interlude

Under the Milky Way

(New song)

Reptile

Mark Seymour with Vika & Linda

The Boxer

Still Hanging ‘Round

When Will You Fall for Me

Do You See What I See?

Waiting on the Kid

Where Do You Come From

Holy Grail

Westgate

Throw Your Arms Around Me

Say Goodbye

The Waifs

Highway One

How Many Miles

London Still

Ironbark

Done and Dusted

Bridal Train

Fisherman’s Daughter

Lighthouse

Sold-Out Crowded House Red Hot Summer 2025 Shows

Queens Park, Toowoomba – November 15

Broadwater Parklands, Southport – November 16

Seppeltsfield Wines, Barossa – November 23

Mornington Racecourse – November 29

Mornington Racecourse – November 30

Fremantle Prison (Crowded House Only) – December 3

Fremantle Prison (Crowded House Only) – December 5

Sandalford Wines – December 6

Tickets Still Available For:

Ballarat, Victoria Park – November 1

Yarra Valley, Rochford Wines – November 2

2025 Red Hot Summer Tour Lineup

Crowded House, Angus & Julia Stone, The Church, Mark Seymour with Vika & Linda, The Waifs, and Jae Laffer.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)