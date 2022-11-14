 Morrissey Walks Out Of LA Gig After 30 Minutes On Stage - Noise11.com
Morrissey, Festival Hall 2012, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Morrissey Walks Out Of LA Gig After 30 Minutes On Stage

by Music-News.com on November 15, 2022

in News

Morrissey abandoned his Los Angeles gig after just 30 minutes at the weekend.

Morrissey was playing a solo gig at the famous Greek Theatre on Saturday (12.11.22) when he left the stage abruptly, leaving a member of his band to inform the audience the concert was postponed.

The band member said: “Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue. Very sorry. We’ll see you next time.”

A note on Morrissey’s official Instagram page read: “Thank you for coming out last night, LA. We love you and are grateful for your support. Please stand by for further announcements coming shortly.”

Many fans took to Twitter to claim Morrissey had complained of being “too cold”, but no reason was given from Morrissey’s camp.

Morrissey was dropped by his label BMG in 2020, and will release his 14th studio album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ in February next year.

He teased last year: “The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life.”

Upon hearing he had been let go by his label, Morrissey said it was “perfectly in keeping with the relentless galvanic horror of 2020.”

He wrote at the time: “This is perfectly in keeping with the relentless galvanic horror of 2020. We would be critically insane to expect anything positive. My three albums with BMG have been the best of my career, and I stand by them till death. Recording them has been a pivotal period in my life, and I thank the previous BMG team and everyone involved for that. It’s still important to me to do music my own way, and I wouldn’t want to be on a label that dictates so specifically how their artists should behave – especially when the word ‘talent’ is notably never mentioned.”

Morrissey is known for his outspoken views, previously calling halal meat “evil”.

music-news.com

