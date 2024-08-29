 Morrissey Wants A Smiths Reunion, Johnny Marr Doesn’t - Noise11.com
Johnny Marr performs at the Forum in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Johnny Marr performs at the Forum in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Morrissey Wants A Smiths Reunion, Johnny Marr Doesn’t

by Paul Cashmere on August 30, 2024

in News

Morrissey was clearly shaken into trying to activate a Smiths reunion following the impact of the Oasis reunion announcement by co-founder and lead guitarist Johnny Marr doesn’t want to know about it.

In a socials post on Morrisey’s socials it says Morrissey was in but Marr ignored the offer.

WAR IS OLD, ART IS YOUNG
In June 2024 AEG Entertainment Group made a lucrative offer to both Morrissey and Marr to tour worldwide as ‘The Smiths’ throughout 2025. Morrissey said Yes to the offer; Marr ignored the offer.
Morrissey undertakes a largely sold out tour of the USA in November.
Marr continues to tour as a special guest to New Order.

Marr and Morrissey started The Smiths with Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke in 1982. The band broke up in 1987 and has never reformed. Rourke died in 2023.

The last time The Smiths were together was for a performance for Top of the Pops on 23 April 1987 where they performed ‘Sheila Take A Bow’.

Johnny Marr took a break from the band in June 1987 and then announced he had left in July. The Smiths replaced him with Ivor Perry and started work on a new record. It was never released.

When the final Smiths album ‘Strangeways, Here We Come’ was released on 28 September 1987, the band had already split.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Michael Schenker photo by Talle Savage supplied by Ear Music
Michael Schenker Shares ‘Only You Can Rock Me’ With Joey Tempest and Roger Glover

Michael Schenker has previewed another track from the upcoming ‘My Life with UFO’. ‘Only You Can Rock Me’ features vocals by Joey Tempest of Europe and bass from Deep Purple’s Roger Glover.

1 hour ago
Bryan Adams photo supplied Frontier Touring
Bryan Adams And James Arthur To Tour Australia and New Zealand in 2025

Bryan Adams will return to Australia in 2025 for his first tour since 2019. James Arthur will open for Adams.

8 hours ago
Huey Lewis
Huey Lewis Thanks ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ For Using His Music

Huey Lewis has posted a message to the music supervisor for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ for including two Huey Lewis & The News songs in the movie.

22 hours ago
Ian Astbury, The Cult - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
The Cult Add Third Sydney Show

The Cult has exceeded expectations with a third Sydney show added to the Australian itinerary.

2 days ago
Russell Malone photo from his Facebook page
Jazz Great Russell Malone Dies At Age 60

Jazz musician Russell Malone has passed away from a heart attack in Japan at the age of 60. Malone was touring in a trio with Carter and Donald Vega.

3 days ago
Kate Pierson Radios and Rainbows
Kate Pierson Premieres ‘Take Me Back To The Party’ Video

The B-52’s Kate Pierson has premiered a second song from her upcoming second solo album ‘Radio and Rainbows’. The new track is ‘Take Me Back To The Party’.

3 days ago
Roger Taylor of Duran Duran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Taylor of Duran Duran Posts Tribute To His Mother

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor has posted a tribute to his mother Jean who has passed away at the age of 88.

3 days ago