Morrissey Wants A Smiths Reunion, Johnny Marr Doesn’t - Noise11.com

Morrissey was clearly shaken into trying to activate a Smiths reunion following the impact of the Oasis reunion announcement by co-founder and lead guitarist Johnny Marr doesn’t want to know about it.

In a socials post on Morrisey’s socials it says Morrissey was in but Marr ignored the offer.

WAR IS OLD, ART IS YOUNG

In June 2024 AEG Entertainment Group made a lucrative offer to both Morrissey and Marr to tour worldwide as ‘The Smiths’ throughout 2025. Morrissey said Yes to the offer; Marr ignored the offer.

Morrissey undertakes a largely sold out tour of the USA in November.

Marr continues to tour as a special guest to New Order.

Marr and Morrissey started The Smiths with Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke in 1982. The band broke up in 1987 and has never reformed. Rourke died in 2023.

The last time The Smiths were together was for a performance for Top of the Pops on 23 April 1987 where they performed ‘Sheila Take A Bow’.

Johnny Marr took a break from the band in June 1987 and then announced he had left in July. The Smiths replaced him with Ivor Perry and started work on a new record. It was never released.

When the final Smiths album ‘Strangeways, Here We Come’ was released on 28 September 1987, the band had already split.

