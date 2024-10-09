 Motley Crue Play First of The 'Höllywood Takeöver' Shows - Noise11.com
Motley Crue at Marvel Stadium Melbourne photo by Winnie Robinson

Motley Crue at Marvel Stadium Melbourne photo by Winnie Robinson

Motley Crue Play First of The ‘Höllywood Takeöver’ Shows

by Paul Cashmere on October 10, 2024

in News

Motley Crue have played their first of three club shows in West Hollywood where it all began back in early 80s.

Show was at The Troubadour, how two will be at The Roxy and show three is at Whisky A Go Go.

The three show have been billed ‘Höllywood Takeöver’.

The Troubadour setlist from October 7 was:

Primal Scream (from Decade of Decadence 81-91, 1991)
Too Fast for Love (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)
Wild Side (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)
Shout at the Devil (from Shout At The Devil, 1983)
Live Wire (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)
On With the Show (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)
Dogs of War (single, 2024)
Guitar Solo
Looks That Kill (from Shout At The Devil, 1983)
Medley: Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin’ in the Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop
Fight for Your Right (Beastie Boys cover)(single 2024)
Home Sweet Home (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)
Dr. Feelgood (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)
Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)
Girls, Girls, Girls (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)
Kickstart My Heart (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Motley Crue released ‘Cancelled’ EP on October 4.

