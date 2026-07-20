Mötley Crüe Revive Carnival Of Sins Tour As 45th Anniversary Celebrations Continue - Noise11 Music News

Mötley Crüe have launched their Return Of The Carnival Of Sins North American tour, marking both the 20th anniversary of the band’s original Carnival Of Sins production and 45 years since the Los Angeles hard rock group formed. The opening concert also coincides with the announcement of a new limited edition vinyl singles series for collectors.

by Paul Cashmere

Mötley Crüe returned to the stage in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on 17 July, opening their Return Of The Carnival Of Sins tour with a redesigned production that revisits one of the band’s best known live shows. The 33-date North American tour, produced by Live Nation, will continue across the United States and Canada through September with Tesla and Extreme joining as special guests.

The tour marks two milestones in the band’s history. It has been developed to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original Carnival Of Sins tour, which ran through 2005 and 2006, while also forming part of Mötley Crüe’s 45th anniversary celebrations.

According to the band, the new production has been rebuilt using contemporary stage technology while retaining the theatrical elements that made the original shows a defining part of Mötley Crüe’s live history. The updated performance also features a revised setlist combining the group’s biggest hits with songs returning to the stage after long absences.

Bassist Nikki Sixx said revisiting the production presented an opportunity to update the concept while responding to fan requests.

“It’s been incredibly exciting to reimagine the Carnival Of Sins tour,” Sixx said.

“A lot has changed since the original production 20 years ago, and being able to use today’s technology to push the show even further has been a lot of fun. We’re also bringing back songs we haven’t played in decades, many of them chosen by the fans, which makes the experience even more special for us.”

He added that sharing the tour with Tesla and Extreme would make for “a great night of music from start to finish”.

The anniversary celebrations extend beyond the live show. Mötley Crüe has also announced Crüe 45 RPM: The Singles Collection, a limited series of hand numbered 10-inch vinyl releases available exclusively through the band’s Crüeseum store.

Only 1,000 copies of each release will be produced. The first title in the series, Looks That Kill, is available now. Originally released on the band’s 1983 album Shout At The Devil, the song became Mötley Crüe’s first Billboard Hot 100 chart entry, spending 10 weeks on the chart and reaching No. 54 while also climbing to No. 12 on the Mainstream Rock chart. The new edition pairs the original single with a rare demo recorded during the Shout At The Devil sessions.

Future releases in the series will feature Girls, Girls, Girls and Dr. Feelgood, with release dates still to be announced.

The band has also confirmed that a new release connected to the original 1981 Leathür Records pressing of Too Fast For Love will be revealed later this year. That independently issued debut album also celebrates its 45th anniversary in 2026 and remains one of the most sought-after original pressings among rock collectors.

Alongside the tour, Mötley Crüe is continuing its charitable Giveback Initiative. A portion of ticket sales from the North American dates will support ASAP! (After School Arts Program), an organisation that provides children with access to music, theatre, visual arts, writing and creative education. The initiative comes as arts education programmes across the United States face reduced government funding.

Few hard rock bands have maintained Mötley Crüe’s longevity. Since emerging from Los Angeles in 1981, the group has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, produced multi-platinum releases including Shout At The Devil, Theatre Of Pain, Girls, Girls, Girls and Dr. Feelgood, and remained a major touring act through multiple reunions. Their career has also extended beyond music through the bestselling autobiography The Dirt, its Netflix adaptation, and continued catalogue success in streaming and film.

The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins tour continues through to late September, with the anniversary campaign expected to continue into the northern autumn as further archival releases are unveiled.

Tour Dates

20 July 2026, Clarkson, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

22 July 2026, Toronto, ON, RBC Amphitheatre

24 July 2026, Gilford, NH, BankNH Pavilion

25 July 2026, Bangor, ME, Maine Savings Amphitheater

27 July 2026, Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

29 July 2026, Saratoga Springs, NY, Albany Med Health System at SPAC

31 July 2026, Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

1 August 2026, Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

3 August 2026, Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

12 August 2026, Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

14 August 2026, West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

15 August 2026, Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

17 August 2026, Charlotte, NC, Truliant Amphitheater

19 August 2026, St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

21 August 2026, Shakopee, MN, Mystic Lake Amphitheater

22 August 2026, Tinley Park, IL, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

24 August 2026, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

25 August 2026, Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

27 August 2026, Grand Rapids, MI, Acrisure Amphitheater

28 August 2026, Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center

8 September 2026, Kansas City, MO, Morton Amphitheater

10 September 2026, Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

11 September 2026, Houston, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

13 September 2026, Albuquerque, NM, First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

16 September 2026, Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

18 September 2026, Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

19 September 2026, Long Beach, CA, F&M Bank Amphitheater

21 September 2026, Salt Lake City, UT, Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

23 September 2026, Wheatland, CA, Toyota Amphitheatre

24 September 2026, Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheater

26 September 2026, Ridgefield, WA, Cascades Amphitheater

Ticket Details

Tickets, VIP packages and tour information are available through motley.com.

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