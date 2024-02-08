Motley Crue The End Live In Los Angeles To Be Released On 4K Ultra HD - Noise11.com

Motley Crue’s December 31, 2015 The End concert from Los Angeles will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray in April.

Motley Crue ended the tour in hometown LA at Staples Center just 10 miles from where they started off on the Sunset Strip.

The title will be released 5 April 2024.

Mötley Crüe: The End – Live In Los Angeles Track Listing:

1. Intro

2. Girls, Girls, Girls

3. Wild Side

4. Primal Scream

5. Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)

6. Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

7. Rock N Roll Part II / Smokin’ In The Boys’ Room

8. Looks That Kill

9. Mutherfucker Of The Year

10. In The Beginning / Shout At The Devil

11. Louder Than Hell

12. Drum Solo

13. Guitar Solo

14. Saints Of Los Angeles

15. Live Wire

16. T.N.T. (Terror ‘N Tinseltown) / Dr. Feelgood

17. Kickstart My Heart

18. Home Sweet Home

19. My Way (Credits)

Bonus Features

• Extended Interviews

• Nikki’s Flamethrower Bass

• Tommy’s Drum Rig

