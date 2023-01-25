Motörhead Premiere Rarity ‘Greedy Bastards’ - Noise11.com

Motörhead have released the rarity ‘Greedy Bastards’, recorded for their final album ‘Bad Magic’ in 2015.

Motörhead will release an new edition of ‘Bad Magic’ called ‘Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic’ in February.

‘Bad Magic’ was the 22nd and final Motörhead album. The album was released 28 August, 2015. Lead singer Lemmy died on 28 December, 2016, just four months after its release.

The 2023 reissue will also include the Bowie cover ‘Heroes’ and the previously released ‘Bullet In Your Brain’.

