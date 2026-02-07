 Mozzy And EST Gee Announce Not A Chance In Hell Collaborative Album - Noise11.com
Mozzy And EST Gee Announce Not A Chance In Hell Collaborative Album

by Paul Cashmere on February 8, 2026

in New Music,News

Sacramento rapper Mozzy and Louisville artist EST Gee have confirmed their first joint album Not A Chance In Hell, with Mozzy central to a project shaped by shared discipline and lived experience.

by Paul Cashmere

Mozzy and EST Gee have formally announced a collaborative album titled Not A Chance In Hell, due for release on February 20 via Empire Records. The project marks the culmination of a creative relationship that has been quietly developing for several years, bringing together two artists from different regions whose music is driven by similar codes of accountability, consequence and loyalty.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of the new track Wouldn’t Hold You Up, a tightly focused recording that runs just over ninety seconds. Built on heavy 808s and minimal embellishment, the song establishes the tone for the album, direct, compressed and purposeful, with no excess around the core message. A video for Wouldn’t Hold You Up has also been released, reinforcing the stripped-back aesthetic of the collaboration.

Not A Chance In Hell positions Mozzy and EST Gee as equals rather than novelty partners. The album reflects a shared worldview shaped by pressure and responsibility, rather than aspiration or spectacle. While both artists come from different cities, Sacramento for Mozzy and Louisville for EST Gee, the record presents a unified environment grounded in realism and consequence.

For Mozzy, the collaboration sits within a long and productive recording career. Born Timothy Cornell Patterson in Sacramento, Mozzy began releasing music in the late 1990s under the name Lil Tim, before committing fully to music in 2010. His 2015 mixtape Bladadah became a breakthrough moment, establishing him as a prominent voice from Northern California and setting the foundation for a consistent run of charting releases.

Mozzy’s first seven studio albums, from 1 Up Top Ahk through to Children Of The Slums, have all entered the Billboard 200. His catalogue reflects steady evolution rather than reinvention, with projects such as Gangland Landlord, Beyond Bulletproof and Untreated Trauma documenting different stages of his life and perspective. In 2021, Mozzy reached a wider audience through Last One Standing, his collaboration with Skylar Grey, Polo G and Eminem for the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

In recent years, Mozzy has also navigated significant personal and professional challenges, including periods of incarceration that interrupted touring and recording schedules. Since his release in 2023, his output has remained consistent, with albums including Children Of The Slums, Brash Dummies and Intrusive Thoughts reinforcing his commitment to documenting experience without dilution.

The visual presentation of Not A Chance In Hell has been handled with similar intent. The album artwork, designed by Hellstar, complements the album’s tone with stark, uncompromising imagery that reflects the seriousness of the collaboration.

While full tracklisting details have not yet been released, Not A Chance In Hell is positioned as a concise statement rather than an expansive experiment. With Wouldn’t Hold You Up setting the opening pace, the album signals a project focused on precision, restraint and clarity.

Not A Chance In Hell will be released on February 20 through Empire Records.

