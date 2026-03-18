Freya Ridings Announces New Album Mother Of Pearl With Intimate New Single I Have Always Loved You - Noise11.com

Freya Ridings returns with her third album Mother Of Pearl, marking a bold new chapter for the British artist as she unveils deeply personal single I Have Always Loved You ahead of the May 29 release

by Paul Cashmere

Freya Ridings has announced details of her third studio album Mother Of Pearl, set for release on May 29 via BMG, alongside the unveiling of her emotionally charged new single I Have Always Loved You.

The new record follows earlier previews Wild Horse and Wicker Woman, both of which hinted at a creative shift for the London-born singer-songwriter. With Mother Of Pearl, Ridings delivers an 11-track collection that signals both reinvention and consolidation, retaining the distinctive vocal identity that first brought her to international attention while pushing into more expansive emotional and thematic territory.

Opening with the track Euphoria, the album sets an assured tone from the outset. Across the record, Ridings explores themes of identity, resilience and self-determination, shaped by her experiences navigating an industry that has often attempted to define her direction. The project reflects a conscious reclamation of artistic control, underpinned by a renewed sense of purpose.

The newly released I Have Always Loved You stands as one of the album’s most personal moments. Written in Los Angeles with acclaimed songwriter and producer Toby Gad, the song originated from a candid creative exchange on Valentine’s Day.

Ridings has described the track as a deeply private reflection that emerged almost instinctively during the writing process, capturing a lifelong emotional narrative in a single take-like moment.

The single arrives with a visually striking video directed by Nic Minns, filmed at the historic Asylum Chapel in London. The setting complements the song’s introspective tone, reinforcing Ridings’ emphasis on authenticity and emotional clarity in this phase of her career.

The creation of Mother Of Pearl marked a significant geographical and creative shift. Leaving London behind temporarily, Ridings relocated to Los Angeles for an extended period, seeking to reconnect with the instinctive joy of music-making. There, she collaborated with a diverse group of high-profile writers and producers including Jenn Decilvio, Fraser T Smith, Adam Yaron, Toby Gad and Sam de Jong.

These sessions proved pivotal in shaping the album’s direction. Surrounded by collaborators focused on amplifying her voice rather than reshaping it, Ridings found the space to explore new dimensions in her songwriting. The resulting material reflects a broader sonic palette and a more assertive lyrical perspective.

Conceptually, Ridings has framed Mother Of Pearl through a series of evolving visual and emotional motifs. Where her earlier work drew on imagery of fire, pain and organic growth, this album is anchored in the symbolism of water. The ocean becomes a central metaphor, representing depth, ancestry and the convergence of known and unknown experiences. It is a framework that allows Ridings to engage with themes of grief, transformation and renewal with greater nuance.

This evolution builds on a career that began gaining momentum in 2017 with the breakthrough single Lost Without You. The song’s ascent into the UK Top 10 marked a historic moment, establishing Ridings as the first female artist to write and perform a solo Top 10 hit in that territory. Its success laid the foundation for her self-titled debut album, released in 2019, which went on to achieve Gold certification and accumulate more than one billion streams globally.

Subsequent releases, including the international hit Castles, further expanded her reach, with the track achieving multi-platinum status in several markets including Australia. Her second album Blood Orange, released in 2023, demonstrated a willingness to experiment with both sound and structure, setting the stage for the more fully realised artistic statement presented in Mother Of Pearl.

Beyond the studio, Ridings has built a reputation as a compelling live performer, having toured extensively across the UK, Europe and Australia. Her early career included support slots for artists such as Tears For Fears, Tash Sultana and Lewis Capaldi, while her own headline tours have consistently drawn strong audiences. Notably, she made her Australian debut in 2020 with performances in Sydney and Melbourne, further cementing her international profile.

Born Freya Olivia Rose Ridings in North London, she grew up in a musically inclined household, learning guitar by observing her father, actor and musician Richard Ridings. She later attended the BRIT School, an institution known for producing some of the UK’s most influential contemporary artists. These formative experiences helped shape a disciplined yet emotionally open approach to songwriting that continues to define her work.

As she moves into this third album cycle, Ridings presents an artist who has navigated both commercial success and personal challenge, emerging with a clearer sense of identity. Mother Of Pearl captures that trajectory, balancing vulnerability with strength and introspection with ambition.

For Ridings, the act of creating and sharing this body of work represents a milestone in itself. The album stands not only as a collection of songs, but as a document of artistic reclamation and renewed creative energy.

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