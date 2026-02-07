Joseph Arthur Lifts The Curtain On You're Not A Ghost Anymore - Noise11.com

Joseph Arthur unveils the ambitious three-part album project You’re Not A Ghost Anymore, beginning with the Faith chapter on Lonely Astronaut Records.

by Paul Cashmere

Joseph Arthur has announced You’re Not A Ghost Anymore, a sweeping new body of work conceived as a single narrative and revealed in three connected album movements titled Faith, Heart, and Fight. The first instalment, You’re Not A Ghost Anymore: Faith, will be released on Friday, April 2 via Arthur’s own Lonely Astronaut Records, marking his first new solo project since 2019’s Come Back World.

Rather than a conventional album cycle, Arthur has structured the project as a long-form arc written across six years, shaped by personal collapse, recovery and creative renewal. Each chapter reflects a state of being rather than a musical category, with Faith establishing the emotional and spiritual foundation of the wider work.

The album opens with I Wanna Know You, a stark and searching song that sets the tone for what follows. The track is accompanied by an official music video filmed by Arthur himself, captured in a single continuous take while travelling through Europe. The unplanned footage, centred around an image of Jesus Christ mounted on the back of a truck, became a visual extension of the song’s themes of attention, presence and chance encounter.

Arthur’s writing on Faith leans into spiritual inquiry without offering easy conclusions. Across twelve tracks including Hey Satan, Bear Your Own Cross, Thank You Is My Mantra and In The Shadow Of The Cross, he examines belief, doubt, endurance and responsibility with the unfiltered directness that has defined his career since the late 1990s.

Born in Akron, Ohio in 1971, Joseph Arthur emerged during a period when introspective singer-songwriters were finding new space within alternative music. Discovered by Peter Gabriel in the mid-1990s, Arthur became the first American artist signed to Gabriel’s Real World label. His debut album Big City Secrets arrived in 1997, followed by Come To Where I’m From in 2000, a release that expanded his audience and established his reputation for emotionally charged songwriting and textural experimentation.

Over the decades that followed, Arthur moved fluidly between solo work and collaborations, including projects with Fistful Of Mercy alongside Ben Harper and Dhani Harrison, RNDM with Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, and Arthur Buck, recorded with R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck. Alongside his music, Arthur has maintained a parallel career as a visual artist, designing all of his album artwork and exhibiting his paintings internationally.

You’re Not A Ghost Anymore continues that multidisciplinary approach. Written from within an ongoing daily practice rather than from retrospective distance, the project strips away self-mythology in favour of clarity and forward momentum. Arthur’s voice remains central, intimate and unmistakable, supported by songs that move between quiet confession and hard-earned resolve.

The release of Faith will be followed by the remaining chapters Heart and Fight, completing the full narrative arc. Together, the three albums document a process of re-engagement, choosing presence over withdrawal and committing to the work of staying connected to the body, the voice and the world.

To coincide with the album, Joseph Arthur will embark on the You’re Not A Ghost Anymore Tour, beginning in Europe next month. The tour opens in Italy before travelling through Ireland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, France and Spain. North American dates are expected to be announced soon.

Beyond music, Arthur is also completing a new book titled A Practical Guide To Supernatural Genius, focused on creativity, discipline and attention. As with his songs and paintings, the work centres on the same underlying question that runs through You’re Not A Ghost Anymore, what happens when we stop disappearing from our own lives.

Joseph Arthur – You’re Not A Ghost Anymore Tour 2026

March 14, Bologna, Italy, APS Efesto House

March 18, Galway, Ireland, Monroe’s

March 22, Brighton, United Kingdom, The Folklore Rooms

March 25, Johanneshov, Sweden, Slaktkyrkan

March 27, Göteborg, Sweden, Filmstudion

April 1, Marseille, France, Théâtre de l’Œuvre

April 5, Santander, Spain, Escenario Santander

With special guest Det Stora Monstret on selected dates.

Joseph Arthur

You’re Not A Ghost Anymore: Faith

Lonely Astronaut Records

Release Date: Friday, April 2, 2026

Tracklist:

I Wanna Know You

Hey Satan

He Died

Demons

No Weapon

Bear Your Own Cross

There But For The Grace

One Life

Thank You Is My Mantra

Count It All Joy

Holy Spirit

In The Shadow Of The Cross

