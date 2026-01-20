Larry Fleet Announces ‘Another Year Older' Album And Launches Global Tour With ‘American Made' Single - Noise11.com

The Tennessee songwriter opens a new chapter with a reflective album and an international tour that stretches from the US to Europe and the UK.

by Paul Cashmere

Larry Fleet has announced his next studio album Another Year Older, confirming a February 13 release through Stellar Way Records. The album announcement is accompanied by the release of its first single American Made, a song that sits squarely in Fleet’s wheelhouse, grounded, soulful and shaped by generational values that have defined his writing since his earliest recordings.

The timing of American Made is deliberate. With the United States approaching its 250th anniversary, the song reflects on endurance, humility and the dignity of work, themes that have long run through both Fleet’s catalogue and the broader tradition of country music. Rather than leaning into spectacle, the song draws its power from everyday truths, the lessons passed from parents to children and the quiet pride found in showing up and doing the job properly.

Those ideas frame Another Year Older as a project focused on reflection rather than reinvention. The album finds Fleet taking stock of where he has come from and where he is headed, balancing gratitude with the realities of growth. It is an extension of the perspective that has earned him a reputation as one of country music’s most reliable storytellers, a writer whose songs feel lived-in because they are.

The album also marks Fleet’s first release under a new partnership with global independent label Empire. The move signals a significant moment in his career, aligning him with a company known for scaling artists without diluting their identity. For Fleet, the arrangement represents expansion rather than departure, maintaining creative control while reaching new audiences. Empire’s recent successes across genre lines underline its capacity to elevate music that resonates culturally, an approach that mirrors Fleet’s own commitment to authenticity.

Fleet has described American Made as a song rooted in personal history as much as national symbolism. The values at its core, hard work, accountability and respect, are the same principles that shaped his upbringing in Tennessee and informed his earliest songwriting. That continuity is central to Another Year Older, an album that acknowledges time passing without losing sight of the foundations that matter.

Across his career, Fleet has steadily built a body of work defined by blue-collar realism and emotional clarity. Raised in White Bluff, Tennessee, he grew up immersed in music, influenced by a family lineage that included a bluegrass band, The Happy Two, formed by his great-grandfather and great-uncle. He was performing alongside them by the age of six, learning guitar and fiddle before most children finish primary school.

Long before Nashville paid attention, Fleet honed his craft playing weekly shows in small Tennessee bars, including The Wet Bar in Dickson. Those years shaped his voice and his writing, forging a connection with audiences through consistency rather than hype. A move to Nashville followed, along with a breakthrough moment in 2017 when Jake Owen spotted Fleet performing at a wedding and offered him an opening slot. That opportunity led to a runner-up finish on the television series Real Country and, ultimately, a record deal with Big Loud in 2019.

Since then, Fleet has delivered a run of albums that chart his evolution as both writer and performer. Workin’ Hard arrived in 2019, followed by Stack Of Records in 2021, a title that nodded directly to the artists who raised him, from Merle Haggard to Marvin Gaye. Earned It followed in 2023, featuring Things I Take For Granted, and in 2025 he released Hard Work & Holy Water independently, reinforcing his commitment to faith, family and self-determination.

Alongside his solo work, Fleet has become a respected songwriter within the Nashville community, including co-writing Man Made A Bar, recorded by Morgan Wallen featuring Eric Church. Those collaborations sit comfortably alongside his own material, unified by a focus on lived experience rather than trend-chasing.

