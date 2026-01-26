Atlus Announces Label Debut Album Art Of Letting Go - Noise11.com

Platinum-certified country crossover artist Atlus unveils deeply personal 15-track set and releases new preview track Spare Key

by Paul Cashmere

Platinum recording artist Atlus has confirmed the release of his long-awaited label debut album, Art Of Letting Go, marking a major milestone in a career forged well outside the traditional Nashville system. The 15-track album will be released on March 20 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville and arrives as a defining statement from an artist whose rise has been driven by lived experience, emotional candour and an unwavering commitment to authenticity.

At its core, Art Of Letting Go is a country record, but one that comfortably stretches across pop, rock and hip-hop influences without diluting its emotional centre. The album takes its name from a previously released title track that confronts grief and loss, specifically the death of Atlus’ sister to addiction. That song set the emotional compass for the project, anchoring a collection that moves through pain, reflection, resilience and hard-won perspective.

Produced primarily by Andrew Baylis, with key contributions from Matt Wallace, David Garcia and others, the album captures Atlus at his most direct. His debut country radio single Devil Ain’t Done is central to the record’s narrative arc, pairing rhythmic urgency with lyrics that explore perseverance in the face of self-doubt. The song has already made a significant impact, reaching the Top 5 in Australia and continuing to climb the US country charts following a strong add day at radio.

The newly released preview track Spare Key offers a more intimate counterpoint. Built around a driving chorus, the song uses a simple domestic metaphor to examine vulnerability after love has ended. It reflects Atlus’ ability to translate personal experiences into universal moments, a skill that has underpinned his connection with listeners since his earliest independent releases.

Before signing with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, Atlus released four albums independently, cultivating a loyal underground following that propelled him to unexpected global milestones. Those included a Top 5 album on Spotify’s Global Album Chart, more than one billion on-demand streams and a Platinum-certified release. His ascent also included a career-defining performance alongside Jelly Roll at a sold-out Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a moment that signalled his transition from cult favourite to mainstream contender.

Raised in a single-parent household shaped by poverty and addiction, Atlus’ background informs much of his songwriting. Music was not an immediate career path but something pursued alongside long, punishing hours as a commercial truck driver. He wrote lyrics behind the wheel, working multiple driving jobs alongside shifts with UPS and rideshare services to fund studio time and support his family. That period of relentless work laid the foundation for both his discipline and his storytelling voice.

Family remains a recurring theme throughout Art Of Letting Go. Success has allowed Atlus to retire his mother, a milestone he has spoken about as one of the most meaningful achievements of his career. At 33, his perspective reflects both the weight of responsibility he carried early in life and the clarity that comes from survival and growth.

The album also arrives amid wider industry recognition. Atlus was recently named one of Pandora’s 2026 Artists To Watch In Country, acknowledging his ability to bridge genre boundaries while remaining rooted in country storytelling traditions. His vocal delivery, melodic instincts and emotionally driven writing have positioned him as a distinctive presence in contemporary country music.

Art Of Letting Go functions as both a personal reckoning and a creative reset. It documents the process of moving forward without erasing the past, a theme that resonates across the record’s sequencing and production choices. For Atlus, this album represents not just a label debut but the culmination of years spent building something sustainable on his own terms.

Art Of Letting Go Track Listing:

Secondhand Smoke (Atlus, Matt Wallace, Autumn Buysse)

Devil Ain’t Done (Atlus, David Garcia, Geoff Warburton)

Still Haven’t Stopped (Atlus, David Garcia, Blake Pendergrass, Geoff Warburton)

Art Of Letting Go (Atlus, Lydia Vaughan, Lou Ridley, Matt Wallace)

Hold My Liquor (Atlus, Andrew Baylis, Conor Matthews)

Spare Key (Atlus, Rian Ball, Nick Boyd)

Sounds Like Alcohol (Atlus, David Garcia, Justin Halpin)

Town Down (Atlus, Andrew Baylis, Michael Whitworth, Riley Thomas)

IOD On YOU (Atlus, David Ray Stevens, Matt Wallace, Autumn Buysse)

Roses (Atlus, Andrew Baylis, Matt Wallace, Sebastian “Rufio Hooks” Garcia)

Break Me First (Atlus, Matt Wallace, Claire Ernst, Stuart Stapleton, Justin Abraham)

In The City (Atlus, Autumn Buysse, Matt Wallace, Sebastian “Rufio Hooks” Garcia)

Guilty (Atlus, HALLIE, Gigi Rich, Andrew Perlowich)

Half The Bottle (Atlus, Andrew Baylis, Benjy Davis, Michael Whitworth)

Baby Momma (Atlus, Autumn Buysse, Matt Wallace, Brit Wilder)

