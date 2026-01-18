LØLØ Announces Sophomore Album God Forbid A Girl Spits Out Her Feelings And Unleashes New Single 007 - Noise11.com

Canadian pop-rock artist LØLØ has confirmed the release of her sophomore album God Forbid A Girl Spits Out Her Feelings, due out April 17 via Fearless Records, marking a significant next step in a career that has steadily gathered global momentum. The announcement arrives alongside the release of a new single, 007, which sets the tone for an album rooted in diaristic songwriting, sharp emotional detail, and a refined balance between pop immediacy and alternative rock grit.

Born Lauren Mandel in Toronto, LØLØ has spent the better part of the past decade shaping a voice that connects confessional songwriting with high-impact hooks. Her journey began in local open mic rooms before expanding into online spaces, where her emotionally direct writing found a wider audience. Since her emergence in 2018, she has amassed more than 150 million global streams and developed a reputation for songs that articulate internal conflict with unfiltered clarity.

God Forbid A Girl Spits Out Her Feelings follows LØLØ’s 2024 debut album Falling For Robots And Wishing I Was One, a release that introduced her as an artist wrestling with emotional detachment and self-protection. The new album shifts that perspective, embracing vulnerability rather than avoiding it. Across 13 tracks, LØLØ presents a collection that reads like a personal journal, drawing from moments of love, loss, insecurity, and self-awareness without editorial distance.

The album features collaborations with respected writers and producers including Andrew Goldstein, DCF, Brian Dales, Taylor Acorn, and Danen Reed Rector, reinforcing LØLØ’s standing within the contemporary pop-rock landscape. While the record maintains a punchy, guitar-driven foundation, it also allows space for stripped-back moments that highlight the rawness of her lyricism. Pre-released tracks Me With No Shirt On, American Zombie, and The Devil Wears Converse are included, each already familiar to fans and now contextualised within the broader narrative of the album.

The new single 007 serves as a confident entry point into this era. Built on sharp guitar lines and a cinematic edge, the track captures LØLØ leaning fully into her identity as a songwriter unafraid of emotional exposure. The song reflects her ongoing evolution from early pop-rock beginnings into a more assertive and self-defined artist, one comfortable occupying the space between mainstream accessibility and alternative sensibility.

LØLØ’s rise has been fuelled not only by studio releases but also by a relentless touring schedule and high-profile live appearances. She has performed at major international festivals including Lollapalooza, Slam Dunk, Download, Rock Am Ring, and Warped Tour, and has toured alongside artists such as Simple Plan, New Found Glory, Boys Like Girls, and Maggie Lindemann. These experiences have sharpened her live presence and expanded her audience well beyond her Canadian roots.

Her catalogue prior to her debut album includes three EPs, Sweater Collection, Overkill, and Debbie Downer, each documenting stages of artistic and personal growth. Viral success through social platforms during the pandemic further amplified her reach, particularly through reinterpretations of well-known songs and emotionally resonant originals. Songs such as Dancing In The Dark and U Turn Me On But U Give Me Depression remain key entry points for new listeners discovering her work.

In early 2026, LØLØ is positioned as one of the most compelling voices in modern pop-rock, an artist whose work reflects a generation comfortable with emotional transparency and self-examination. With God Forbid A Girl Spits Out Her Feelings, she consolidates years of momentum into a cohesive statement that underscores her growth as both a songwriter and performer.

God Forbid A Girl Spits Out Her Feelings Track Listing

God Forbid A Girl Spits Out Her Feelings!

Me With No Shirt On

Dumbest Girl In The World

Hung Up On U

Delusional Darling

The Punisher

007

The Devil Wears Converse

Stuff Like That

Whiskey & Coke

American Zombie

Boy Who Doesn’t Want To

Lobotomy & U

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)