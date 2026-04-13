Dogstar Share New Single Joy From Upcoming Album All In Now - Noise11 Music News

Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar release new single Joy and confirm fourth studio album All In Now arriving May 29, with producer Nick Launay shaping the record’s sound and an extensive global tour underway featuring UK, Europe and North America dates

by Paul Cashmere

Dogstar, the Los Angeles alternative rock trio featuring Keanu Reeves, Robert Mailhouse and Bret Domrose, have released a new single titled Joy, taken from their forthcoming fourth studio album All In Now, due May 29 via Dillon Street Records. The track arrives alongside a new music video directed by Carlos Garcia Medina and continues the rollout from the band’s first full-length project since their 2023 comeback album.

Produced by Nick Launay, the record captures a band now operating in full creative stride after reconvening following a two-decade hiatus.

The release of Joy reinforces Dogstar’s second chapter as an active recording and touring unit, following their return with Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees in 2023. The new album signals not only continued collaboration but also an expanded sonic approach, with the band embracing studio experimentation under the guidance of Launay, known for his work with Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Idles and Amyl And The Sniffers. The single and album position Dogstar within a broader wave of legacy acts re-engaging with modern production environments while maintaining core identity.

Joy is described by guitarist and vocalist Bret Domrose as emerging from “ethereal, dreamy reverb guitar” shaped by a newly acquired vintage Gibson ES335 hollow body. Domrose said the instrument “gave us some new tones to explore and opened a new avenue for us.” Drummer Robert Mailhouse characterised the track as “a moody, creepy piece” that “opens up and becomes powerful,” adding that its lyrical intent diverges from conventional definitions of the word joy.

The band’s press material confirms that All In Now will be released on May 29 through their own imprint Dillon Street Records, with Nick Launay producing. Domrose, Mailhouse and Reeves have each described the recording sessions as direct and energetic, with Reeves noting the group’s urgency to return to studio work after their reunion touring cycle.

The accompanying video for Joy, directed by Carlos Garcia Medina, extends the track’s atmospheric tone visually, aligning with the band’s emphasis on mood-driven composition.

The album All In Now follows the 2023 return record Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees, marking the group’s first studio output in more than 20 years after their initial run concluded in 2002.

Dogstar – All In Now Track Listing

Math

This Sphere

All In Now

Exalted

Siren

Punch The Sky

Joy

What Is

The Whisper

Shards Of Rain

Shallow Easy

Wing

Dogstar formed in Los Angeles in the early 1990s and built a modest but persistent following through the decade, including touring internationally and opening for major acts during their initial run. Their original period of activity ended in 2002, after which members pursued separate creative paths.

The group re-emerged in 2020 through informal rehearsals that evolved into structured writing sessions during the pandemic period. By 2022, the trio had officially confirmed their return, leading to the 2023 album that reintroduced them to global audiences after more than two decades away from recording and touring cycles.

Producer Nick Launay’s involvement on All In Now connects Dogstar to a lineage of alternative and post-punk production aesthetics. Launay noted that working with the trio reflected “why people form bands and make music,” highlighting the collaborative dynamic and the emphasis on experimentation without commercial constraint.

While Dogstar’s profile remains uniquely shaped by Keanu Reeves’ parallel film career, the band has consistently positioned itself as a working musical unit rather than a side project. Industry perception has often centred on novelty value, however their recent touring activity across North America and Europe has demonstrated sustained audience engagement independent of celebrity framing.

Live performances during their 2023-2024 touring cycle drew audiences across festival and club environments, with reports from the band emphasising audience connection to new material rather than legacy recognition alone. The addition of Launay as producer further situates the group within a serious production context alongside contemporary alternative acts.

Dogstar will continue their global touring schedule through 2026, including UK, European festival appearances and an extensive North American run beginning in August. With Joy setting the tone for All In Now, the band is now positioned for a full-scale album cycle that extends their reactivated career into a sustained second era of activity.

Dogstar Tour Dates (NEW DATES IN BOLD)

May 28: Highland, CA at bEATS at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

May 29: Rohnert Park, CA at Graton Resort & Casino

Jun 11: Dublin, IE at 3Olympia Theatre

Jun 13: London, UK at Roundhouse

Jun 14: Donington Park, UK at Download Festival

Jun 16: Amsterdam, NL at Paradiso

Jun 17: Paris, FR at L’Olympia

Jun 19: Sierre, CH at Sierre Blues Festival

Jun 21: Landgraaf, NL at Pinkpop Festival

Jun 22: Hamburg, DE at Große Freiheit 36

Jun 23: Berlin, DE at Huxleys Neue Welt

Jun 25: Stockholm, SE at Gröna Lund

Jun 26: Oslo, NO at Tons of Rock Festival

Jun 27: Odense, DK at Tinderbox Festival

Jun 29: Prague, CZ at SaSaZu

Jul 1: Cologne, DE at Carlswerk Victoria

Jul 2: Wiltz, LU at Festival de Wiltz

Jul 4: Werchter, BE at Rock Werchter

Jul 7: Barcelona, ES at Paral·lel 62

Jul 8: Madrid, ES at Mad Cool Festival

Jul 9: Lisbon, PT at NOS Alive Festival

Jul 11: Rome, IT at Auditorium Cavea – Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

Jul 12: Bari, IT at Nuova Fiera del Levante

Jul 14: Pordenone, IT at Pordenone Blues & Co. Festival

Jul 15: Milan, IT at Teatro Arcimboldi

Jul 17: Vienna, AT at Gasometer

Jul 18: Budapest, HU at Akvárium Klub

Aug 1: Austin, TX at ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

Aug 2: Dallas, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 4: Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle

Aug 5: Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

Aug 7: Raleigh, NC at The Ritz

Aug 8: Richmond, VA at The National

Aug 11: Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

Aug 12: Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer

Aug 14: Atlantic City, NJ at Sound Waves at The Hard Rock

Aug 15: Mashantucket, CT at Great Cedar Showroom – Foxwoods Resort & Casino

Aug 16: Boston, MA at Citizens House of Blues Boston

Aug 18: Hershey, PA at Hershey Theatre

Aug 19: New York, NY at Webster Hall

Aug 21: Niagara Falls, ON at Fallsview Casino

Aug 22: Detroit, MI at Saint Andrew’s Hall

Aug 24: Cincinnati, OH at Bogart’s

Aug 25: Indianapolis, IN at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Aug 27: St. Louis, MO at The Factory

Aug 28: New Buffalo, MI at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo

Aug 29: Madison, WI at The Sylvee

Aug 31: Omaha, NE at Steelhouse Omaha

Sept 2: Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall

Sept 3: Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)