Mumford & Sons Revive The Railroad Revival Tour - Noise11.com

Mumford & Sons are putting their Railroad Revival tour back on the tracks for the first time since 2011.

The four-date run spanning from New Orleans to Vermont will feature Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane alongside an all-star traveling “house band” including Celisse, Chris Thile, Ketch Secor, Leif Vollebekk, Lucius, Madison Cunningham, Nathaniel Rateliff and Trombone Shorty with more to be announced.

Of the tour, Mumford shares, “We felt we had some unfinished business on the great American railroad. So, we’ve spent a lot of time cooking up this idea for another rolling festival to rip through the south and east of the U.S., picking up exactly where we left off in New Orleans and ending in Vermont. The spirit of what we do, at its core, is always about people and collaboration. So, every show will be a collaborative performance from a bunch of our favourite people on the planet, and every show will be different. This will, without doubt, be the coolest house band we’ll ever get to play in.”

Lovett adds, “One of the best and most enjoyable parts of sharing our journey together as Mumford & Sons has been the opportunity to venture down paths less travelled. We couldn’t be more excited to be doing that again this year with the announcement of our latest adventure. Another great habit we’ve developed as a band has been to share and collaborate as we go—and that’s led us to a community of kindred brothers and sisters. We’ve invited a handful of them to join us on the train tracks, and it’s going to make for one hell of a show.”

Moreover, Jess Wolfe from Lucius adds, “There’s something romantic, analog, old school about traveling by train. Seeing each landscape unfold before you. Can’t imagine a more fitting way to spend a week capturing some magic with Marcus, Ben, Ted and so many dear friends than on this free spirit ride up the eastern seaboard.”

RAILROAD REVIVAL 2025

August 3—New Orleans, LA—Woldenberg Park

August 4—Spartanburg, SC—Piedmont Fairgrounds

August 5—Richmond, VA—Allianz Amphitheater

August 7—Burlington, VT—Champlain Valley Exposition Center

