 Music’s Knights and Dames Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Music’s Knights and Dames Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

by Paul Cashmere on September 9, 2022

in News

In her reign Queen Elizabeth II knighted The Beatles’ Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger as well as Elton John, Rod Stewart, Shirley Bassey and Tom Jones.

Many of the Queen’s music Knights and Dames have paid tribute on the day of her passing at age 96.

Sir Paul McCartney

“God bless Queen Elizabeth II May she rest in peace Long live The King” Paul McCartney

Sir Ringo Starr

“God bless Queen Elizabeth peace and love to all the family peace and love” Ringo.

Dame Shirley Bassey

“Her courage was mighty, her example iconic. She was an unstoppable force. Your Majesty, from the bottom of my heart I thank you for all that you have done. I shall miss you deeply”. Shirley Bassey

Sir Rod Stewart

“It has been a devastating 48 hours. My brother Don passed on Tuesday at 94 and today Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96. Like Don, the Queen has been a presence all through my life as a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls.” Rod Stewart

Sir Elton John

Sir Mick Jagger

“For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.” Mick Jagger

Sir Tom Jones

Other Knights and Dames include Barry Gibb, Cliff Richard, Ray Davies, Ivan Morrison, Julie Andrews, Anne Murray (Canada), Kiri Te Kanawa (New Zealand) and Dave Dobbyn (New Zealand).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John. image by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Pays Tribute To Princess Diana On The 25th Anniversary of Her Death

Elton John has paid tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales on the 25th anniversary of her death.

September 1, 2022
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’ Premieres

The much talked about collaboration between Elton John and Britney Spears, 'Hold Me Closer', based on his song 'Tiny Dancer' has been released.

August 26, 2022
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Previews His Britney Spears ‘Hold Me Closer’ Duet

Sir Elton John gave guests at a restaurant in Cannes a little live preview of his upcoming Britney Spears duet 'Hold Me Closer' this week.

August 25, 2022
Britney Spears and Elton John (photo from Elton's Facebook page)
The Elton John and Britney Spears Duet Is Coming Out This Week

The Elton John and Britney Spears duet ‘Hold Me Closer’ will be released on Friday 26 August.

August 21, 2022
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Adds More Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle Shows

The Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has had more shows added.

July 29, 2022
T Rex The Slider
T. Rex ‘The Slider’ Turns 50

21 July 1972, what a day. Not only was Rod Stewart ‘Never A Dull Moment’ released, so was T. Rex ‘The Slider’.

July 28, 2022
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Britney Spears Record Tiny Dancer Duet

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have reportedly recorded a duet.

July 26, 2022