Music’s Knights and Dames Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II - Noise11.com

In her reign Queen Elizabeth II knighted The Beatles’ Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger as well as Elton John, Rod Stewart, Shirley Bassey and Tom Jones.

Many of the Queen’s music Knights and Dames have paid tribute on the day of her passing at age 96.

Sir Paul McCartney

Long live The King Paul McCartney pic.twitter.com/fK9wXqkAsa — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 8, 2022

Sir Ringo Starr

God bless Queen Elizabeth peace and love to all the family peace and love Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/B8Tomh9HoD — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) September 8, 2022

Dame Shirley Bassey

Her courage was mighty, her example iconic. She was an unstoppable force. Your Majesty, from the bottom of my heart I thank you for all that you have done. I shall miss you deeply. Dame Shirley Bassey — Dame Shirley Bassey (@shirleybassey) September 8, 2022

Sir Rod Stewart

It has been a devastating 48 hours. My brother Don passed on Tuesday at 94 and today Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96. Like Don, the Queen has been a presence all through my life as a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls. pic.twitter.com/9FKYrQQ3kN — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) September 8, 2022

Sir Elton John

Sir Mick Jagger

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

Sir Tom Jones

Other Knights and Dames include Barry Gibb, Cliff Richard, Ray Davies, Ivan Morrison, Julie Andrews, Anne Murray (Canada), Kiri Te Kanawa (New Zealand) and Dave Dobbyn (New Zealand).

