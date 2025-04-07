Madonna and Elton John “Bury The Hatchet” - Noise11.com

Madonna and Elton John have ended their long and bitter feud. Madonna initiated the peace talks when she confronted Elton at Saturday Night Live on the weekend.

Madonna has posted:

“We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!! “I went to see Elton John perform on SNL this weekend!! WOW. “I remembered when I was in high school- I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music. “Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different-to stand out- to take the road, less traveled by. In fact, it was essential. “Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go. “I needed to go backstage and confront him . When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, “Forgive Me” and the wall between us fell down. “Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging. “Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!! “And you can tell everybody , This is Your Song…”

Elton and Madonna were friends right through to the early 2000s. In 1998 they performed together at Carnegie Hall for a Rain Forest benefit concert.

Elton first started bad-mouthing Madonna in 2002. He publicly stated that he hated her Bond theme ‘Die Another Day’ which looking at the quote, was pure jealousy. “It hasn’t got a tune. They should have gone for somebody like Lulu and Shirley Bassey, or maybe I’m in that league,” he said.

When Madonna won Best Live Act at the Q Awards in 2004 Elton growled, “”Madonna, best live act? Fuck off. Since when has lip-syncing been live?”.

Madonna and Elton both competed in the same category at the Golden Globe Awards in 2012. She won, he drove off in a chauffeur driven huff.

And then there was the pre-interview with Molly Meldrum’s interview for the Sunday Night program where before the interview started, while the tapes were rolling, Elton said about Madonna, “She’s such a nightmare … and she looks like a fucking fairground stripper.”

Elton has built a reputation of a Bitch. He even wrote a song about himself “The Bitch Is Back”. Madonna definitely was the adult in the room on this occasion.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

