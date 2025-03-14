Spinal Tap II: The End Continues Teaser Premieres - Noise11.com

A teaser for the long overdue Spinal Tap sequel ‘Spinal Tap II : The End Continues’ has premiered.

The new movie comes 41 years after the original movie in 1984.

‘Spinal Tap II : The End Continues’ features original director Rob Reiner with the original cast of Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and Rob Reiner.

The movie will feature cameos from Elton John, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, and more. The original 1984 cult classic “This is Spinal Tap” will also return to the big screen for a special engagement on its 41st Anniversary in a newly restored edition.

‘Spinal Tap II : The End Continues’ opens on 12 September 2025.

