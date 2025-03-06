 Elton John and Brandi Carlile Premiere New Song Swing For The Fences - Noise11.com
Elton John and Brandi Carlile photo credit Peggy Sirota

Elton John and Brandi Carlile Premiere New Song Swing For The Fences

by Paul Cashmere on March 6, 2025

in News

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have released another preview of the album ‘Who Believes In Angels’. Check out ‘Swing for the Fences’.

About this song Brandi says:“Swing For The Fences’ was a little gem I took into the studio with me: I’m a gay woman, Elton’s a gay man and we both have families, and our dreams have come true. I was thinking, wouldn’t it be cool to write an anthem for young gay kids out there that calls them into a bigger, more elegant, more fabulous life. Just like ‘go, go! don’t let anything hold you back!’.”

Elton adds: “When we recorded ‘Swing For The Fences,’ it was the moment that crystallised where the album was going. It was hard to get to that point, but we knew we had to rise to the occasion and we all just felt this massive sense of joy and euphoria. After our initial difficulties, all the uncertainties started to dissipate when this song came together. It just sounded great.”

‘Who Believes In Angels’ features lyrics by Bernie Taupin and music by Elton John and Brandi Carlile. Andrew Watt produced the album. The band is Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Pino Palladino (Nine Inch Nails, Gary Numan and David Gilmour) and Josh Klinghoffer (Pearl Jam, Beck).

WHO BELIEVES IN ANGELS? TRACK LIST
1. The Rose Of Laura Nyro
2. Little Richard’s Bible
3. Swing For The Fences
4. Never Too Late
5. You Without Me
6. Who Believes In Angels?
7. The River Man
8. A Little Light
9. Someone To Belong To
10. When This Old World Is Done With Me

‘An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlile’ at the London Palladium on March 26 – All tickets now Sold Out

‘Who Believes In Angels’ will be released on April 4.

