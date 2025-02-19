 C. Thomas Howell Premieres ‘Damned Good Man’ - Noise11.com
C. Thomas Howell Premieres ‘Damned Good Man’

by Paul Cashmere on February 20, 2025

in News

Actor and director C. Thomas Howell is fairly new to being a recording artist. His debut album ‘American Storyteller’ (as Tommy Howell) was released in 2023.

Howell has appeared in over 100 movies and dozens of television since his first movie ‘E.T.’ (as Tyler) in 1982 and his recent Netflix show ‘Obliterated’ (as Haggerty).

One of his best-known roles was as the star of (the now considered inappropriate) ‘Soul Man’ as Mark Watson. Despite the later controversy of the film it did have a happy ending (for a while). He married his co-star Rae Dawn Chong, making him the son-in-law of comedy legend Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong fame while they were together.

The first C. Thomas Howell album ‘American Storyteller’ was released in 2023.

Check out Tommy’s 2025 new music ‘Damned Good Man’

