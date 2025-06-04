Patty Griffin Previews 11th Album ‘Crown of Horses’ With ‘Back At The Start’ - Noise11.com

Patty Griffin has a new song ‘Back At The Start’, signalling her upcoming 11th album ‘Crown of Horses’.

Patty says, “I came back to the song because I like that first line. Part of it is about getting on with it, but part is also about staying stuck and going through the motions. It’s really a constant thing to try to be alive while you’re alive.”

The album, due 25 July, 2025, features a “cameo” from her ex, Robert Plant, on the track ‘Longtime’. Patty and Robert lived together for a number of years before splitting in 2014. During the time she toured with his Band of Joy band and featured on his Band of Joy album (2010). Its good to see them still singing together on friendly terms.

Patty released her first album ‘Living With Ghosts’ in 1996. Griffin’s album Downtown Church won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Gospel Album and her 2019 self-titled album won the Grammy Award for Best Folk Album.

Crown of Roses Tracklist:

Back At The Start

Born In A Cage

The End

Longtime

All The Way Home

Way Up To The Sky

I Know A Way

A Word

Patty has dates by the self and other with Rickie Lee Jones in 2025.

PATTY GRIFFIN – TOUR 2025

JUNE

27 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House

28 – Martinsville, OH – The Barn at Nowhere Else (SOLD OUT)

JULY

12 – Brevard, NC – Brevard Music Center – Patty Griffin and Rickie Lee Jones

29 – New York, NY – Sony Hall – Special Record Release Show

OCTOBER

2 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium *

OCTOBER CO-BILL WITH RICKIE LEE JONES

8 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater

10 – Philadelphia, MS – The Ellis Theater

11 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

12 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

16 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

17 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

18 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

20 – Lebanon, NH – Lebanon Opera House

21 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center

23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Music Hall

24 – North Bethesda, MD – Music Center at Strathmore

26 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

28 – Evanston, IL – Cahn Auditorium

29 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

30 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

NOVEMBER

1 – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Ballroom

*A Tribute to Emmylou Harris & 25 Years of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

Feat. Emmylou Harris/ Steve Earle/Allison Russell/Buddy Miller/Rodney Crowell/Rosanne Cash/ Margo Price/ Shawn Colvin/ The War & Treaty

Along with Special Guests

(All proceeds to benefit Bonaparte’s Retreat)

