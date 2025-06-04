Patty Griffin Previews 11th Album ‘Crown of Horses’ With ‘Back At The Start’ - Noise11.com

Patty Griffin has a new song ‘Back At The Start’, signalling her upcoming 11th album ‘Crown of Horses’.
Patty says, “I came back to the song because I like that first line. Part of it is about getting on with it, but part is also about staying stuck and going through the motions. It’s really a constant thing to try to be alive while you’re alive.”
The album, due 25 July, 2025, features a “cameo” from her ex, Robert Plant, on the track ‘Longtime’. Patty and Robert lived together for a number of years before splitting in 2014. During the time she toured with his Band of Joy band and featured on his Band of Joy album (2010). Its good to see them still singing together on friendly terms.
Patty released her first album ‘Living With Ghosts’ in 1996. Griffin’s album Downtown Church won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Gospel Album and her 2019 self-titled album won the Grammy Award for Best Folk Album.
Crown of Roses Tracklist:
Back At The Start
Born In A Cage
The End
Longtime
All The Way Home
Way Up To The Sky
I Know A Way
A Word
Patty has dates by the self and other with Rickie Lee Jones in 2025.
PATTY GRIFFIN – TOUR 2025
JUNE
27 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House
28 – Martinsville, OH – The Barn at Nowhere Else (SOLD OUT)
JULY
12 – Brevard, NC – Brevard Music Center – Patty Griffin and Rickie Lee Jones
29 – New York, NY – Sony Hall – Special Record Release Show
OCTOBER
2 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium *
OCTOBER CO-BILL WITH RICKIE LEE JONES
8 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater
10 – Philadelphia, MS – The Ellis Theater
11 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
12 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
16 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
17 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
18 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
20 – Lebanon, NH – Lebanon Opera House
21 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center
23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Music Hall
24 – North Bethesda, MD – Music Center at Strathmore
26 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall
28 – Evanston, IL – Cahn Auditorium
29 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant
30 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
NOVEMBER
1 – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Ballroom
*A Tribute to Emmylou Harris & 25 Years of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
Feat. Emmylou Harris/ Steve Earle/Allison Russell/Buddy Miller/Rodney Crowell/Rosanne Cash/ Margo Price/ Shawn Colvin/ The War & Treaty
Along with Special Guests
(All proceeds to benefit Bonaparte’s Retreat)
