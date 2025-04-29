 Cowboy Junkies To Tour Australia for Third Time - Noise11.com
Cowboy Junkies To Tour Australia for Third Time

by Noise11.com on April 30, 2025

in News

Cowboy Junkies will return for an encore tour of Australia after sellout show in 2023.

The last tour was the first Cowboy Junkies Aussie tour since the first tour in 1999.

“The expectations and responsibilities of our roles are a big part of the band’s ethos. We’re still amazed that we’re doing things our way and continuing to grow the band, but the longer we are at it, the more fun it’s become. We don’t take it for granted,” Michael Timmins offers.

Michael, Margo and Peter Timmins are siblings. They formed Cowboy Junkies in Canada in 1986.

“We do what we do,” Margo agrees, “and it feels right for all of us. After 40-plus years of playing together, the band and its music are more important to us than ever. The music we make brings each us a great sense of contentment, a knowledge of place, and a sense of doing what we were meant to do.”

COWBOY JUNKIES AN EVENING WITH 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
Tuesday, November 11 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Thursday, November 13 – Civic Theatre, Newcastle
Friday, November 14 – State Theatre, Sydney
Tuesday, November 18 – Astor Theatre, Perth
Thursday, November 20 – Woodville Town Hall, Adelaide
Saturday, November 23 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets on sale Thursday May 1 at 11am from www.davidroywilliams.com

