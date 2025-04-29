Cowboy Junkies To Tour Australia for Third Time - Noise11.com

Cowboy Junkies will return for an encore tour of Australia after sellout show in 2023.

The last tour was the first Cowboy Junkies Aussie tour since the first tour in 1999.

“The expectations and responsibilities of our roles are a big part of the band’s ethos. We’re still amazed that we’re doing things our way and continuing to grow the band, but the longer we are at it, the more fun it’s become. We don’t take it for granted,” Michael Timmins offers.

Michael, Margo and Peter Timmins are siblings. They formed Cowboy Junkies in Canada in 1986.

“We do what we do,” Margo agrees, “and it feels right for all of us. After 40-plus years of playing together, the band and its music are more important to us than ever. The music we make brings each us a great sense of contentment, a knowledge of place, and a sense of doing what we were meant to do.”

COWBOY JUNKIES AN EVENING WITH 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Tuesday, November 11 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Thursday, November 13 – Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Friday, November 14 – State Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday, November 18 – Astor Theatre, Perth

Thursday, November 20 – Woodville Town Hall, Adelaide

Saturday, November 23 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets on sale Thursday May 1 at 11am from www.davidroywilliams.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

