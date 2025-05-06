The Speaker Wars Premiere Another New Song ‘The Forgiveness Tree’ - Noise11.com

The Speaker Wars have released a third song ahead of the release of their self-titled album on 30 May 2025. Check out ‘The Forgiveness Tree’.

The Speaker Wars features Stan Lynch, the co-founder and drummer for the legardary Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Watch the Stan Lynch Noise11 interview:

Singer songwriter Jon Christopher Davis is the lead singer of The Speaker Wars. Davis has been a solo artist around Dallas for the last 20 years and Stan has appeared on his solo work.

TRACKLIST

1. You Make Every Lie Come True

2. It Ain’t Easy

3. Taste Of Heaven

4. Never Ready To Go

5. The Forgiveness Tree

6. When The Moon Cries Wolf

7. Trader’s South

8. Leave Him

9. Sit With My Soul

10. I Wish You Peace

LINEUP

Stan Lynch – Drums

Jon Christopher Davis – Vocals

Jay Michael Smith – Guitar

Brian Patterson – Bass

Steve Ritter – Percussion

Jay Brown – Keyboard

