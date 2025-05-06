 The Speaker Wars Premiere Another New Song ‘The Forgiveness Tree’ - Noise11.com
The Speaker Wars

The Speaker Wars

The Speaker Wars Premiere Another New Song ‘The Forgiveness Tree’

by Paul Cashmere on May 6, 2025

in News

The Speaker Wars have released a third song ahead of the release of their self-titled album on 30 May 2025. Check out ‘The Forgiveness Tree’.

The Speaker Wars features Stan Lynch, the co-founder and drummer for the legardary Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Watch the Stan Lynch Noise11 interview:

Singer songwriter Jon Christopher Davis is the lead singer of The Speaker Wars. Davis has been a solo artist around Dallas for the last 20 years and Stan has appeared on his solo work.

TRACKLIST
1. You Make Every Lie Come True
2. It Ain’t Easy
3. Taste Of Heaven
4. Never Ready To Go
5. The Forgiveness Tree
6. When The Moon Cries Wolf
7. Trader’s South
8. Leave Him
9. Sit With My Soul
10. I Wish You Peace

LINEUP
Stan Lynch – Drums
Jon Christopher Davis – Vocals
Jay Michael Smith – Guitar
Brian Patterson – Bass
Steve Ritter – Percussion
Jay Brown – Keyboard

Also Benmont Tench talks to Noise11.com:

Mike Campbell talks to Noise11.com:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Wolfgang Van Halen photo by Travis Shinn
Wolfgang Van Halen Delivers Hilarious Gory All-Star Mammoth Video ‘The End’

Wolfgang Van Halen has out-thrillered Michael Jackson will an all-star hilariously gory video ‘The End’ with his band Mammoth’.

23 hours ago
Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke by Jonathan Zawada
Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard Release ‘Gangsters’

Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard have a new track ‘Gangsters’ ahead of an album ‘Tall Tales’ due May 9 2025.

April 10, 2025
Cam Muncey and the Delusions of Grandeur
Jet’s Cam Muncey Reveals Solo Project Cam Muncey & The Delusions Of Grandeur

Jet lead guitarist Cam Muncey has announced his solo project Cam Muncey & The Delusions of Grandeur and impending solo album.

April 9, 2025
The Speaker Wars
Stan Lynch Recalls Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Backing Bob Dylan In Australia

In 1986 Bob Dylan toured Australia with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers as his backing band.

April 8, 2025
Lexi Jones single cover
David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi Jones Shares First Songs ‘Along The Road’ and ‘The Edge’

David Bowie’s 24-year old daughter Lexi Jones is following her father’s career with her first songs ‘Along The Road’ and ‘The Edge’ over the weekend.

April 8, 2025
Victor Stranges and Lee Bradshaw signing to Pop Preservation Society
Final Recordings of Noiseworks’ ‘Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser To Be Release On ‘Horizon’ Album

Australian singer songwriter and producer Lee Bradshaw has signed a label and publishing deal with Pop Preservation Society for the self-titled ‘Horizon’ album bringing the final recordings of the late Noiseworks’ guitarist Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser to the world.

April 7, 2025
Wet Leg by Iris Luz
Wet Leg Announce Details of Second Album ‘Moisturizer’

Wet Leg will release their second album ‘Moisturizer’ on 11 July. There’s a preview of it ‘Catch These Fists’ now.

April 2, 2025