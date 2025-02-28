Benmont Tench Has A Solo Album On The Way - Noise11.com

Benmont Tench, the keyboard player for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, will release his second solo album ‘The Melancholy Season’ on 7 March.

Check out the title track:

Benmont started working on ‘The Melancholy Season’ in 2020 with Father John Misty collaborator Jonathan Wilson. Tench was aiming for a Bob Dylan ‘John Wesley Harding’ stripped back approach to the album. Every sound on the record is real. There are no samples or computers used, a rarity for new music today.

Tench released his first solo album ‘You Should Be So Lucky’ in 2014.

Benmont is one of the most sought after session players in Los Angeles. He has appeared on albums for Stevie Nicks, Bob Dylan, Don Henley, Warren Zevon, Joe Cocker, Green Day, Neil Diamond, Ringo Starr and The Rolling Stones.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Benmont Tench:

‘The Melancholy Season’ will be released on Dark Horse Records, the label founded by George Harrison and now run by his son Dhani Harrison.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

