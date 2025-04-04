 Elton John Shares Update on his Eyes - Noise11.com
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John Shares Update on his Eyes

by Music-News.com on April 5, 2025

in News

Elton John has spoken of his distress at losing his eyesight and how he can no longer watch his young sons playing sports.

Elton revealed in a social media post last year that a “severe eye infection” had left him “with only limited vision in one eye”.

In an interview with the Times, the singer and songwriter, who has two sons with his husband, the filmmaker David Furnish, said he “can’t see the telly” and he had not “been able to see anything since last July”.

He added: “I can’t read. I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up. It’s distressing.

“You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I’m lucky to have the life I have. I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here,” he said, pointing to his left eye.

He added: “You say to yourself, just get on with it.”

Reflecting on his career, John said he was “riddled with music” and it was the “greatest gift” he had ever been given.

“Here I am at 78, feeling better than I have ever been,” he said.

Gesturing to his eyes, he added: “This is a bastard, but we’ll get over it. There is a lot more to do.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Allen from Gang of Four tribute on Facebook
Dave Allen of Gang Of Four and Shriekback Dies At Age 69

Dave Allen, the founding member and bass player for Gang of Four and Shriekback, has died at age 69. Allen had been suffering from early-onset dementia.

6 hours ago
The Sex Pistols founders Steve Glen and Paul photo by Andrew Sladins
After 29 Years Sex Pistols Return To Melbourne’s Festival Hall #Review

The one criticism I must say about Sex Pistols 2025 is that unlike 1977, we now have musicians who can play and a singer who can sing. You’ve also got to love that three guys fast approaching 70 have made their career for the past half a century out of a lyric that goes “No future for you, no future me”. As that wise old philosopher Alanis Morissette once said, “isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?”.

23 hours ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 3
Billy Joel Documentary To Open At Tribeca Film Festival

This year's Tribeca Festival in June will open with the world premiere of HBO's two-part documentary Billy Joel: So It Goes.

1 day ago
Bruce Springsteen Tracks II
Bruce Springsteen To Release Mega’Tracks II’ Box

Bruce Springsteen will release an 11 LP / 7 CD rarities 'Tracks II' featuring what is called 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums'.

3 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Sharon Osbourne Suggest A Black Sabbath Hologram Show Is Possible

Sharon Osbourne is open to a Black Sabbath hologram show.

4 days ago
Shane Nicholson
Jeff Martin, Shane Nicholson and Richie Lewis To Perform ‘Celebrating Neil Young From Harvest To Harvest Moon’

Jeff Martin of The Tea Party, Shane Nicholson and Tumbleweed’s Richie Lewis will present a tribute to Neil Young ‘Celebrating Neil Young: From Harvest To Harvest Moon’ in August and September.

4 days ago
Russell Morris
Russell Morris Announces ‘The Farewell Tour’

After almost 60 years of touring, rock and blues legend Russell Morris has announced what he is calling ‘The Farewell Tour’ but “never” is such a finite word.

5 days ago