Elton John Shares Update on his Eyes - Noise11.com

Elton John has spoken of his distress at losing his eyesight and how he can no longer watch his young sons playing sports.

Elton revealed in a social media post last year that a “severe eye infection” had left him “with only limited vision in one eye”.

In an interview with the Times, the singer and songwriter, who has two sons with his husband, the filmmaker David Furnish, said he “can’t see the telly” and he had not “been able to see anything since last July”.

He added: “I can’t read. I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up. It’s distressing.

“You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I’m lucky to have the life I have. I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here,” he said, pointing to his left eye.

He added: “You say to yourself, just get on with it.”

Reflecting on his career, John said he was “riddled with music” and it was the “greatest gift” he had ever been given.

“Here I am at 78, feeling better than I have ever been,” he said.

Gesturing to his eyes, he added: “This is a bastard, but we’ll get over it. There is a lot more to do.”

