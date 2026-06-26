My Chemical Romance Danger Days Deluxe Edition Set For 2026 Reissue With Rare Tracks And Remaster - Noise11 Music News

My Chemical Romance will revisit their 2010 concept album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys with a 15th anniversary 2CD deluxe edition featuring a remastered album, nine rare and unreleased tracks, and expanded packaging including a 24-page booklet.

by Paul Cashmere

My Chemical Romance will return to one of its most defining eras on 10 July 2026 with a 15th anniversary deluxe edition of Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, a 2CD set that expands the original 2010 album with a remastered presentation, previously hard to find recordings, and newly packaged physical artwork.

The release brings together the original album in remastered form alongside nine bonus tracks that span studio outtakes, radio sessions, live recordings and the band’s Mad Gear & Missile Kid EP. It is the first time this expanded collection has been made available in a dedicated physical format, marking a significant archival release for fans of My Chemical Romance and their post apocalyptic Killjoys mythology.

The new edition arrives more than a decade after Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys originally redefined My Chemical Romance’s sound in 2010. The album introduced a bright, stylised dystopian narrative built around the Killjoys, a group of rebels fighting Better Living Industries in a fictional California future.

The 2026 reissue includes a pink neon spider motif across its packaging, a 24 page booklet featuring rare photographs, and two distinct CD label designs depicting Killjoy character artwork. The physical presentation reinforces the album’s visual world, which has remained a central part of its identity since release.

Musically, the original record is presented in full remastered form across CD 1, including signature tracks such as Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na), Sing, Planetary (Go!) and The Kids From Yesterday.

CD 1 Tracklist:

Look Alive Sunshine (featuring Steve Montano)

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

Bulletproof Heart

Sing

Planetary (Go!)

The Only Hope For Me Is You

Party Poison

Save Yourself I’ll Hold Them Back

S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W

Summertime

Destroya

The Kids From Yesterday

Vampire Money

Rare Cuts, EP Material And Live Sessions

CD 2 is built around previously released but often difficult to access material, including the Mad Gear & Missile Kid EP and a selection of B sides and broadcast recordings.

Among the most notable inclusions are Zero Percent, We Don’t Need Another Song About California, and the band’s BBC Radio 1 cover of Common People.

The disc also compiles live recordings from the iTunes Festival and radio sessions, offering a broader view of the era’s performance cycle.

CD 2 Tracklist:

Zero Percent

We Don’t Need Another Song About California

F.T.W.W.W.

Mastas of Ravenkroft

Black Dragon Fighting Society

Common People (Recorded For BBC Radio 1)

Sing (iTunes Festival 2011)

The Kids From Yesterday (iTunes Festival 2011)

Na Na Na (BBC Radio 1 recording)

The inclusion of the Mad Gear & Missile Kid material reinforces the expanded narrative universe that accompanied Danger Days, originally designed as part of a broader multimedia concept spanning music videos and comics.

Originally released on 22 November 2010, Danger Days represented a stylistic shift for My Chemical Romance following the orchestral scope of The Black Parade. Produced with Rob Cavallo and recorded in California, the album leaned into a more kinetic sound palette influenced by alternative rock, pop punk, glam rock and electronic elements.

It was also the final studio album released before the band’s 2013 hiatus, a period that would last until their reunion in 2019. The record debuted strongly on international charts, reaching the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and achieving platinum certification in later years.

The album’s concept, centred on the Killjoys and their resistance against corporate control, was later extended into a comic series co written by Gerard Way, reinforcing its position as a multimedia project rather than a standalone release.

While initial reception in 2010 was broadly positive but divided, the album has since gained stronger retrospective appreciation for its stylistic pivot and world building ambition. Critics at the time highlighted its shift away from gothic theatricality toward a more immediate, radio focused rock approach, though some noted its genre blending as unconventional for the band.

Over time, Danger Days has been re evaluated as a transitional work that helped redefine My Chemical Romance’s identity beyond The Black Parade era. Its narrative structure and visual design have continued to influence fan engagement and merchandising, particularly through its Killjoy character framework.

The 2026 deluxe release positions Danger Days as an archival cornerstone in the band’s catalogue, rather than a purely nostalgic revisit. By restoring rare recordings and assembling them into a single physical package, the set underscores ongoing demand for expanded editions of key 21st century rock albums.

For My Chemical Romance, the project also reinforces the durability of the Danger Days universe, which continues to resonate across both music and visual media more than a decade after its original release. Whether additional archival projects follow remains unconfirmed, but the scale of this edition suggests a broader interest in revisiting the band’s late career evolution in greater detail.

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