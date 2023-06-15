Neil Young Announces First Tour Since 2019 - Noise11.com

Neil Young will return to touring but only for the USA and then only for the west coast of the USA.

Young has announced his ‘Coastal’ tour will start with four shows in Los Angeles from June 30.

Neil previewed what to expect from the tour last week telling fans on a Zoom that the shows will feature mainly never before performed Neil Young songs. Young said around 80% of the songs he has chosen have never been played live and as an example mentioned ‘Prime of Life’ from 1994’s ‘Sleeps With Angels’.

NEIL YOUNG COASTAL TOUR

Friday, June 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Monday, July 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Saturday, July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Monday, July 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell

Thursday, July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek

Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday, July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thursday, July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage

Monday, July 24 – Lake Tahoe, NV — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

