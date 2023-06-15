 Neil Young Announces First Tour Since 2019 - Noise11.com
Neil Young Coastal tour 2023

Neil Young Announces First Tour Since 2019

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2023

in News

Neil Young will return to touring but only for the USA and then only for the west coast of the USA.

Young has announced his ‘Coastal’ tour will start with four shows in Los Angeles from June 30.

Neil previewed what to expect from the tour last week telling fans on a Zoom that the shows will feature mainly never before performed Neil Young songs. Young said around 80% of the songs he has chosen have never been played live and as an example mentioned ‘Prime of Life’ from 1994’s ‘Sleeps With Angels’.

NEIL YOUNG COASTAL TOUR

Friday, June 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford
Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford
Monday, July 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford
Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford
Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Saturday, July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Monday, July 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell
Thursday, July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek
Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday, July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thursday, July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage
Monday, July 24 – Lake Tahoe, NV — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Kram Ash Naylor Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Tim Rogers Easy Fever Easy Fever Muse Muse Muse The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Easy Fever Muse Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Cat Stevens Tex and Phil Easy Fever The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Cat Stevens Muse We Will Rock You Cat Stevens Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Easy Fever Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Muse Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Cat Stevens The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Brian Mannix WWRY Rose Tattoo Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Muse Easy Fever Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Glen Sobel Muse Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Release The Hounds. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Tea Party The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Easy Fever Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Scoty Coogan Alice Cooper Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Peter Hook and The Light Chris Wyse Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Chrissie Hynde Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Release The Hounds. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Pretenders Muse Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pretenders Joanne Catherall Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Nita Strauss Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo Pretenders Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell Tour-150625-01 Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Jimmy Webb Phil Oakey Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Monique Brumby Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You David Sterry Real Life. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Emmylou Harris photo by Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Molly Meldrum Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Monique Brumby Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Release The Hounds. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Steve Williams. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Martin Chambers Cat Stevens Easy Fever Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Emmylou Harris photo by Ros O'Gorman The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Release The Hounds brett Tyrrell. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606-006 Phil Jamieson Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Performance150724-040 The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Release The Hounds brett Tyrrell. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Darren Danielson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Monique Brumby Photo by Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Release The Hounds. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Hook and The Light The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever The Human League Graham Trottman The Playboys Memo Music Hall St Kilda Melbourne150606 Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Casey Donovan WWRY Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell Tour photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis We Will Rock You Ace Frehley Richie Scarlet Joanne Catherall Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Backstreet Boys Australian Tour 2015 Backstreet Boys Australian Tour 2015 Backstreet Boys Australian Tour 2015 Backstreet Boys Australian Tour 2015 Backstreet Boys Australian Tour 2015 Backstreet Boys Australian Tour 2015 Backstreet Boys Australian Tour 2015 Backstreet Boys Australian Tour 2015 Backstreet Boys Australian Tour 2015 Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Nickelback Tour Nickelback Tour Nickelback Tour Nickelback Tour Nickelback Tour Spandau Ballet -150519-004 Spandau Ballet -150519-008 Spandau Ballet -150519-011 Spandau Ballet -150519-013 Bad Manners photo by Ros OGorman-005 Bad Manners photo by Ros OGorman-011 Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Recital Centre Melbourne150613-003 Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Tim Wheatley Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Tim Wheatley Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Hannaford Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Hannaford Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Hannaford Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Hannaford Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Hannaford Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Wilson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ross Hannaford Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ride Along 2 Melbourne Premiere. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ride Along 2 Melbourne Premiere. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ride Along 2 Melbourne Premiere. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ride Along 2 Melbourne Premiere. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Laneway Festival Photo by Ros O'Gorman Laneway Festival Photo by Ros O'Gorman Laneway Festival Photo by Ros O'Gorman Laneway Festival Photo by Ros O'Gorman Laneway Festival Photo by Ros O'Gorman Laneway Festival Photo by Ros O'Gorman Laneway Festival Photo by Ros O'Gorman Laneway Festival Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Stevie Nicks box set
Stevie Nicks Box Set With A Stack Of Rarities Coming

Steve Nicks will release a box set of all of her solo albums plus a disc of rarities on 28 July, 2023.

16 mins ago
Alice Cooper Road
Alice Cooper To Release 22nd Album ‘Road’ in August

Alice Cooper will be 22 studio albums into his career when ‘Road’ is released in August.

5 hours ago
The Hollies
BMG Acquires The Entire Catalogue of The Hollies

The Hollies' back catalogue has been acquired by BMG.

9 hours ago
The Beatles rooftop performance Photo from Apple Records
The Beatles ‘Now and Then’ To Finally Get A Release Thanks To Technology

The Beatles song ‘Now and Then’, considered but rejected for The Beatles Anthology series of 1995 and 1996, is finally going to have an official released.

24 hours ago
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell Plays Her First Headline Show Since 2000

Joni Mitchell has played her first headline show since 2 June, 2000.

2 days ago
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Angels Add Brewster Brothers Song To Upcoming Orchestra Shows

The Angels have once again recruited composer, orchestrator Rob John to write a new score for a Brewster Brothers song to be included in the upcoming Symphony of Angels shows by The Angels.

6 days ago
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
Nick Mason’s Saucerful Full of Secrets Show Takes Pink Floyd Fans To A Time Few Heard Live

While Roger Waters and David Gilmour’s solo shows have traditionally been the best of Pink Floyd from ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ and beyond, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets shows give fans a rare insight into the early days of Pink Floyd with every song sourced from before ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’.

6 days ago