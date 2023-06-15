Neil Young Announces First Tour Since 2019 - Noise11.com

Neil Young will return to touring but only for the USA and then only for the west coast of the USA.
Young has announced his ‘Coastal’ tour will start with four shows in Los Angeles from June 30.
Neil previewed what to expect from the tour last week telling fans on a Zoom that the shows will feature mainly never before performed Neil Young songs. Young said around 80% of the songs he has chosen have never been played live and as an example mentioned ‘Prime of Life’ from 1994’s ‘Sleeps With Angels’.
NEIL YOUNG COASTAL TOUR
Friday, June 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford
Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford
Monday, July 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford
Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford
Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Saturday, July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Monday, July 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell
Thursday, July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek
Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday, July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thursday, July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage
Monday, July 24 – Lake Tahoe, NV — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
