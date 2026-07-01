Neil Young And Crazy Horse Broken Arrow Turns 30, Marking The End Of A Defining 1990s Run - Noise11 Music News

Neil Young’s 1996 album Broken Arrow captured a band in transition and became the final chapter in a remarkable decade of rock records with Crazy Horse before its songs were documented on the live album and film Year Of The Horse.

by Paul Cashmere

Thirty years after its release, Broken Arrow remains one of the most revealing records in Neil Young’s catalogue, an album shaped by loss, uncertainty and the enduring chemistry between Young and Crazy Horse. Released in 1996, the album became Young’s twenty-fourth studio release and his eighth with Crazy Horse, arriving at the close of one of the most productive periods of his career.

Broken Arrow emerged under circumstances unlike any previous Neil Young and Crazy Horse project. The sessions at Young’s Northern California ranch were the first undertaken without longtime producer David Briggs, who had died from lung cancer in 1995. Briggs had been a key creative figure in Young’s work for decades and his absence profoundly affected the recording process.

Young later described the album as “vulnerable and unfinished”, explaining that he wanted to make a record without Briggs’ guidance simply to prove it could be done. To regain momentum, Young and the band booked a series of small club performances before entering the studio.

The resulting album reflected that approach. The opening tracks, Big Time, Loose Change and Slip Away, unfolded as extended, loosely structured jams that favoured atmosphere over precision. The album closed with a raw version of Jimmy Reed’s Baby What You Want Me To Do, recorded through an audience microphone at one of the band’s secret California club appearances and deliberately left with a bootleg feel.

Broken Arrow also revived an older composition. Changing Highways originated in 1974 during sessions at Chess Records in Chicago and was revisited at the suggestion of guitarist Frank “Poncho” Sampedro. Sampedro later recalled that he had spent years wanting another chance to record the song and reintroduced it to Young after Briggs’ death.

Within the context of Young’s 1990s output, Broken Arrow represented both an ending and a continuation. The decade had begun with Ragged Glory in 1990, a loud and expansive Crazy Horse album that re-established Young’s reputation as a guitar-driven rock artist. It was followed by Harvest Moon in 1992, which revisited the acoustic and country influences of Harvest, and then by the grunge-era collaboration with Pearl Jam on Mirror Ball in 1995.

Broken Arrow was the last studio album Young released for four years and effectively concluded a run of predominantly rock records that had defined his creative direction through the decade. Although he would reunite with Crosby, Stills & Nash for Looking Forward in 1999, Broken Arrow stands as the final chapter in a particularly adventurous period with Crazy Horse.

The album also served as the foundation for another significant release. In 1997, Young and Crazy Horse issued Year Of The Horse, a live album and companion documentary directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jim Jarmusch. The project followed the band during its 1996 tour and featured live versions of Broken Arrow tracks including Big Time, Slip Away and Scattered (Let’s Think About Livin’).

The film generated sharply divided reactions. It premiered at the 1997 San Francisco International Film Festival before receiving a US release later that year. Reviews ranged from enthusiastic support among devoted Young followers to criticism from mainstream reviewers. The film currently holds mixed aggregate ratings and was famously named the worst film of 1997 by critic Roger Ebert.

The accompanying live album performed respectably, reaching No. 57 on the Billboard 200 and No. 36 in the United Kingdom. Broken Arrow itself charted internationally, peaking at No. 43 in Australia and reaching the Top 20 in several European territories.

Three decades on, Broken Arrow remains an unusual and often overlooked entry in Neil Young’s catalogue. Yet its rough edges and unfinished quality now seem central to its appeal. It documented a band learning to continue after losing a trusted collaborator and captured one of rock’s most enduring partnerships at a moment of reinvention. The subsequent Year Of The Horse releases preserved that period on stage and on film, ensuring that Broken Arrow became more than a studio album. It became a document of transition for Neil Young and Crazy Horse at the end of a defining decade.

Broken Arrow Track Listing

Big Time

Loose Change

Slip Away

Changing Highways

Scattered (Let’s Think About Livin’)

This Town

Music Arcade

Baby What You Want Me To Do

Interstate (Vinyl Bonus Track)

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