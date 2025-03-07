Neil Young Premieres ‘Coastal’ Trailer - Noise11.com

Neil Young has released a trailer for the Daryl Hannah directed ‘Coastal’ movie which documents Neil’s first shows in four years from 2023.

Daryl Hannah, the star of ‘Splash’ and ‘Wall Street’, married Neil in 2018. She directed Neil’s movie ‘Paradox’.

Take a journey with maverick musician Neil Young in this personal, behind-the-scenes doc as he cruises the coast on his recent solo tour. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker and Young’s wife, Daryl Hannah, ‘Coastal’ offers a glimpse behind the curtain of this unguarded iconoclast, as he navigates a return to the stage post-Covid – from his everyday observations on the bus to his candid, wry banter with his audience. The illuminating film also features songs rarely, if ever played live, performed in breathtakingly beautiful theaters. Tickets now on sale. Film is out April 17th, the day before the ‘Coastal’ soundtrack is released!

Get tickets to the movie worldwide here

Check out the audio for ‘Vampire Blues’:

‘Coastal’ will be released on 18 April 2025.

‘Coastal’ Track Listing:

Side One:

1. I’m The Ocean

2. Comes A Time

3. Love Earth

4. Prime Of Life

5. Throw Your Hatred Down

Side Two:

1. Vampire Blues

2. When I Hold You In My Arms

3. Expecting To Fly

4. Song X

5. I Am A Child

6. Don’t Forget Love

