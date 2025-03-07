 Neil Young Premieres ‘Coastal’ Trailer - Noise11.com
Neil Young Coastal

Neil Young Coastal

Neil Young Premieres ‘Coastal’ Trailer

by Paul Cashmere on March 7, 2025

in News

Neil Young has released a trailer for the Daryl Hannah directed ‘Coastal’ movie which documents Neil’s first shows in four years from 2023.

Daryl Hannah, the star of ‘Splash’ and ‘Wall Street’, married Neil in 2018. She directed Neil’s movie ‘Paradox’.

Take a journey with maverick musician Neil Young in this personal, behind-the-scenes doc as he cruises the coast on his recent solo tour. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker and Young’s wife, Daryl Hannah, ‘Coastal’ offers a glimpse behind the curtain of this unguarded iconoclast, as he navigates a return to the stage post-Covid – from his everyday observations on the bus to his candid, wry banter with his audience. The illuminating film also features songs rarely, if ever played live, performed in breathtakingly beautiful theaters.

Tickets now on sale. Film is out April 17th, the day before the ‘Coastal’ soundtrack is released!

Get tickets to the movie worldwide here

Check out the audio for ‘Vampire Blues’:

‘Coastal’ will be released on 18 April 2025.

‘Coastal’ Track Listing:

Side One:
1. I’m The Ocean
2. Comes A Time
3. Love Earth
4. Prime Of Life
5. Throw Your Hatred Down

Side Two:
1. Vampire Blues
2. When I Hold You In My Arms
3. Expecting To Fly
4. Song X
5. I Am A Child
6. Don’t Forget Love

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pink Floyd in Pompeii
Watch the Pink Floyd at Pompeii Trailer

A new trailer for ‘Pink Floyd in Pompeii’ has been released ahead of the cinema screening following by the CD, DVD and Blu-ray reissue in April.

27 minutes ago
Skyhooks photo from Peter Green
Peter Green Posts Rarely Performed Live Skyhooks Track ‘Straight In A Gay Gay World’

Skyhooks archivist Peter Green has uncovered a new rarity, a live version of ‘Straight In A Gay Gay World’.

1 day ago
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young To Start Love Earth Tour in Ukraine

Neil Young has announced the first show for the Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts Love Earth world tour will be in Ukraine.

3 days ago
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean Has Died At Age 82

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton’s husband for 58 years, has passed away at the age of 82.

3 days ago
Joey Molland Facebook profile photo
Joey Molland, the Last Surviving Member of Badfinger, Has Died At Age 77

Badfinger co-founder and guitarist, the last surviving member of the band, has died at the age of 77.

4 days ago
Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daryl Hall Says He Will Never Reunite With John Oates

Daryl Hall has insisted he'll never work with John Oates again.

5 days ago
Neil Young Coastal
Neil Young To Release New Live Album ‘Coastal’

Neil Young has a new live album ‘Coastal’ on the way being released as a soundtrack companion to a film by Darryl Hannah about Neil’s 2023 Coastal tour.

5 days ago