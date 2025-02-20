 Neil Young Prepares For World Tour Announcement - Noise11.com
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Prepares For World Tour Announcement

by Music-News.com on February 21, 2025

in News

Neil Young has hinted at a full UK, European and North American tour this year.

Young will be playing a headline set at the Glastonbury Festival this summer but has revealed that a host of dates with his band The Chrome Hearts are in the pipeline as he teased an announcement next week.

A post titled ‘Join us in the SUMMER OF DEMOCRACY’ on his Neil Young Archives website reads: “Music unites! We will be there with you! Join us all as we celebrate the Summer of Democracy.

“Old songs and new songs. Old words and new words. Long jams! We will come together this summer.”

Neil continued: “The Chrome Hearts and I are ready for you! LOVE and Democracy reigns in the USA and in the world.”

Neil Young was announced as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2025 last month after reversing his decision to boycott the Worthy Farm event due to it being a “corporate turn-off”.

In a statement posted on his website, Neil said: “Due to an error in the information received, I had decided not to play the Glastonbury Festival, which I have always loved.

“Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing. Hope to see you there.”

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis expressed her delight at Young’s change of heart.

She wrote on Instagram: “What a start to the year!

“Neil Young is an artist who’s very close to our hearts at Glastonbury. He does things his own way and that’s why we love him.

“We can’t wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June.”

It is not clear whether Young’s decision will mean that his performance will be televised after he only allowed the BBC to screen a short portion of his two-hour headline set when he last played at the festival in 2009.

