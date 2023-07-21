 Neil Young Releases Another Preview of ‘Chrome Dreams’ With ‘Hold Back The Tears’ - Noise11.com
Neil Young Chrome Dreams

Neil Young Releases Another Preview of ‘Chrome Dreams’ With ‘Hold Back The Tears’

by Paul Cashmere on July 21, 2023

in News

Neil Young has released a second preview of the upcoming ‘Chrome Dreams’ album from his Archives series.

‘Hold Back The Tears’ was eventually released on the 1977 ‘American Stars ‘N Bars’ album. This was the early version intended for the abandoned ‘Chrome Dreams’.

The ‘Chrome Dreams’ recordings were all made between 1974 and 1976. The album will be released on 11 August, 2023.

Tracklisting:

“Pocahontas” (3:24) – eventually released on Rust Never Sleeps, 1979
Neil Young – guitar, vocal
Recorded at Indigo Ranch Recording Studio, Malibu, 8/11/1976.

“Will to Love” (7:11) – eventually released on American Stars ‘n Bars, 1977
Neil Young – guitar, vocal, glockenspiel, keyboard, piano, vibes, drums
Recorded at Broken Arrow Ranch and Indigo Ranch Recording Studio, 4/1976 and 12/3/1976.

“Star of Bethlehem” (2:42) – eventually released on American Stars ‘n Bars, 1977
Neil Young – guitar, vocal, harmonica; Ben Keith – dobro, vocal; Tim Drummond – bass; Karl T. Himmel – drums; Emmylou Harris – vocal
Recorded at Quadrafonic Sound Studios, Nashville, 12/13/1974.

“Like a Hurricane” (8:14) – eventually released on American Stars ‘n Bars, 1977
Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – Stringman, vocals; Billy Talbot – bass; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 11/29/1975.

“Too Far Gone” – eventually released on Freedom, 1989
Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – mandolin
Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 9/5/1975.

“Hold Back the Tears” (5:16) – eventually released on American Stars ‘n Bars, 1977
Neil Young – guitar, vocal
Recorded 2/6/1977

“Homegrown” (2:20) – eventually released on American Stars ‘n Bars, 1977
Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar, vocals; Billy Talbot – bass; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 11/19/1975.

“Captain Kennedy” (2:55) – eventually released on Hawks and Doves, 1980
Neil Young – guitar, vocal
Recorded at Indigo Ranch Recording Studio, Malibu, 8/11/1976.

“Stringman” (3:32) – eventually released on Unplugged, 1993
Neil Young – piano, guitar, vocal
Recorded at Hammersmith Apollo, London, 3/31/1976. Overdubs done at CBS Studios, London, 4/1/1976.

“Sedan Delivery” (5:22) – eventually released on Rust Never Sleeps, 1979
Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
Recorded at House, Point Dume, CA, 5/22/1975.

“Powderfinger” (3:23) – eventually released on Rust Never Sleeps, 1979
Neil Young – guitar, vocal
Recorded at Indigo Ranch Recording Studio, Malibu, 8/11/1976.

Look Out for My Love (4:06) – eventually released on Comes A Time, 1978
Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
Recorded at Studio, Broken Arrow Ranch, 1/20/1976.

