Neil Young Returns to Spotify - Noise11.com

Neil Young is bringing his music back to Spotify.

Neil Young announced on Tuesday that his music will once again be available on Spotify, two years after he removed his back catalogue to protest the Covid misinformation broadcast on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“Spotify, the #1 streamer of low res music in the world – Spotify where you get less quality than we made, will now be home of my music again,” he wrote on his Neil Young Archives website. “My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at Spotify.

“I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all, so I have returned to Spotify, in sincere hopes that Spotify sound quality will improve and people will be able to hear and feel all the music as we made it.”

He added, “I hope all you millions of Spotify users enjoy my songs!”

The singer-songwriter removed his back catalogue from the platform in January 2022 due to the vaccine misinformation on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which was exclusive to Spotify at the time.

Last month, the controversial podcaster signed a new deal with Spotify that allowed his show to be available on other platforms such as Apple, Amazon Music and YouTube.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

