Neil Young Reveals Love Earth World Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Neil Young will has revealed part one of a new world tour ‘Love Earth’.
The tour will begin in Sweden with Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts playing across Europe in June and July and then North American dates will start in August.
Neil said this week, “Today’s news is that we are all getting over saturated. Politics and our way of life are under attack from within our own country. We must react. We must show who we are.
“That is what the Spring and Summer of Democracy is all about. When we hit the road, news of abandoned ideals and changing values will be in the crowd. The music will reflect the feelings of the times. We will be there for you. See you soon.”
Young promises more US dates will be added to the tour but at this stage there is no word if the “world tour” will include Australia, New Zealand, Asia or Japan. Neil last played in Australia in 2013.
Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts released ‘Big Change’ in January. He was meant to headline Bluesfest in 2017 but cancelled.
Love Earth World Tour Dates:
Jun 18 Rättvik, Sweden Dalhalla
Jun 20 Bergen, Norway Bergenhus Fortress
Jun 22 Copenhagen, Denmark Tiøren
Jun 26 Dublin, Ireland Malahide Castle
Jun 30 Brussels, Belgium Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square
Jul 01 Groningen, Netherlands Drafbaan Stadspark
Jul 03 Berlin, Germany Waldbühne
Jul 04 Mönchengladbach Germany Sparkassenpark
Jul 08 Stuttgart, Germany Cannstatter Wasen
Aug 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 10 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Aug 13 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 15 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Aug 17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Aug 21 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
Aug 23 New York, NY Jones Beach
Aug 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods
Aug 27 Chicago, IL Northerly Island
Sep 01 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sep 05 George, WA The Gorge
Sep 06 Vancouver, BC Deer Lake Park
Sep 10 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sep 12 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater
Sep 15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
