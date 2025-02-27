 Neil Young Reveals Love Earth World Tour Dates - Noise11.com
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Reveals Love Earth World Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on February 27, 2025

in News

Neil Young will has revealed part one of a new world tour ‘Love Earth’.

The tour will begin in Sweden with Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts playing across Europe in June and July and then North American dates will start in August.

Neil said this week, “Today’s news is that we are all getting over saturated. Politics and our way of life are under attack from within our own country. We must react. We must show who we are.

“That is what the Spring and Summer of Democracy is all about. When we hit the road, news of abandoned ideals and changing values will be in the crowd. The music will reflect the feelings of the times. We will be there for you. See you soon.”

Young promises more US dates will be added to the tour but at this stage there is no word if the “world tour” will include Australia, New Zealand, Asia or Japan. Neil last played in Australia in 2013.

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts released ‘Big Change’ in January. He was meant to headline Bluesfest in 2017 but cancelled.

Love Earth World Tour Dates:

Jun 18 Rättvik, Sweden Dalhalla
Jun 20 Bergen, Norway Bergenhus Fortress
Jun 22 Copenhagen, Denmark Tiøren
Jun 26 Dublin, Ireland Malahide Castle
Jun 30 Brussels, Belgium Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square
Jul 01 Groningen, Netherlands Drafbaan Stadspark
Jul 03 Berlin, Germany Waldbühne
Jul 04 Mönchengladbach Germany Sparkassenpark
Jul 08 Stuttgart, Germany Cannstatter Wasen

Aug 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 10 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Aug 13 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 15 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Aug 17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Aug 21 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
Aug 23 New York, NY Jones Beach
Aug 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods
Aug 27 Chicago, IL Northerly Island
Sep 01 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sep 05 George, WA The Gorge
Sep 06 Vancouver, BC Deer Lake Park
Sep 10 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sep 12 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater
Sep 15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII Is The Latest Pink Floyd Make-Over

Pink Floyd’s 1972 concert movie Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII has been restored and will be reissued on CD and Blu-Ray as well as have IMAX screenings in April followed by the physical release in May.

2 hours ago
Paul McCartney Band On The Run
Paul McCartney Band On The Run Book To Be Published

A landmark account of Paul McCartney’s triumphant musical reinvention in the 1970s and the subsequent rise of one of the decade’s most iconic bands.

9 hours ago
The Saints photo by Katelyn Slyer
The Saints Expand Dates To Play North America and Europe

Australia’s legendary punk band The Saints will perform two shows in New Zealand late October and then head to North America and onto Europe for more dates at the end of 2025.

2 days ago
Roberta Flack
Soul and Jazz Legend Roberta Flack Dies At Age 88

Roberta Flack, one of America’s greatest Jazz and Soul singers, has died at the age of 88.

2 days ago
Gwen McCrae
Soul Singer Gwen McCrae Dies At Age 81

70s Soul and Disco singer Gwen McCrae has died at the age of 81.

3 days ago
Jacques De Jongh Facebook profile
Australian Musician Jacques De Jongh of Hush and John Paul Young Band Has Passed Away

Jacques De Jongh, who was once a member of Hush and John Paul Young All-Stars has died in Melbourne.

4 days ago
Chaka Khan supplied photo by Nick Nelson
Chaka Khan To Play Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland in April

R&B legend Chaka Khan will perform shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland around Easter.

5 days ago