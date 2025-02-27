Neil Young Reveals Love Earth World Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Neil Young will has revealed part one of a new world tour ‘Love Earth’.

The tour will begin in Sweden with Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts playing across Europe in June and July and then North American dates will start in August.

Neil said this week, “Today’s news is that we are all getting over saturated. Politics and our way of life are under attack from within our own country. We must react. We must show who we are.

“That is what the Spring and Summer of Democracy is all about. When we hit the road, news of abandoned ideals and changing values will be in the crowd. The music will reflect the feelings of the times. We will be there for you. See you soon.”

Young promises more US dates will be added to the tour but at this stage there is no word if the “world tour” will include Australia, New Zealand, Asia or Japan. Neil last played in Australia in 2013.

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts released ‘Big Change’ in January. He was meant to headline Bluesfest in 2017 but cancelled.

Love Earth World Tour Dates:

Jun 18 Rättvik, Sweden Dalhalla

Jun 20 Bergen, Norway Bergenhus Fortress

Jun 22 Copenhagen, Denmark Tiøren

Jun 26 Dublin, Ireland Malahide Castle

Jun 30 Brussels, Belgium Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square

Jul 01 Groningen, Netherlands Drafbaan Stadspark

Jul 03 Berlin, Germany Waldbühne

Jul 04 Mönchengladbach Germany Sparkassenpark

Jul 08 Stuttgart, Germany Cannstatter Wasen

Aug 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 10 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Aug 13 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 15 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Aug 17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Aug 21 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Aug 23 New York, NY Jones Beach

Aug 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods

Aug 27 Chicago, IL Northerly Island

Sep 01 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sep 05 George, WA The Gorge

Sep 06 Vancouver, BC Deer Lake Park

Sep 10 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sep 12 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater

Sep 15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

