 Neil Young Suggests Another Crazy Horse Album Isn't Far Off - Noise11.com
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, Australia, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Suggests Another Crazy Horse Album Isn’t Far Off

by Music-News.com on September 23, 2022

in News

Neil Young has teased that the new Crazy Horse album features “unheard-of combinations of instruments.”

Young worked with Rick Rubin on the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Barn’ at the studio wizard’s famous Shangri-La studios.

And while hijacking an interview with Jack White on Rick’s ‘Broken Record’ podcast, Neil jumped in and teased the upcoming record.

Jack White also compared the long career of Neil to that of The Rolling Stones.

He said: “I remember when I was 12 and The Rolling Stones were 40 and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god,’ and it’s so nice that you guys are able to sort of prove that.”

Imparting his secret to longevity in the music business, Neil replied: “If they got the spirit, they’ll be cranking something out, because what else can we do?”

In July, Young confirmed that the album was finished and that it’s “unlike” its predecessor.

He teased: “With this recording, something special is happening and we know we have a good one.

“It’s too early to say anymore because in this world things come and go so fast. But real magic lasts and we think we have it.”

He added in a blog post on his Neil Young Archives website: “It’s the same band, Crazy Horse, but the music is unlike ‘Barn’, our last offering. “Music lives!!!!! Two records made in one year!!!!!!!”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Bowie Honored At The Music Walk Of Fame

David Bowie has been honoured with a stone on the Music Walk of Fame.

5 hours ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Releases Cover of Stephen Stills ‘For What Its Worth’

Stevie Nicks has released a cover of the Stephen Stills’ Buffalo Springfield classic ‘For What Its Worth’ this Friday.

1 day ago
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
Update on the Health of John Farnham 22 September 2022

The family of John Farnham has issued a further update on John's health.

1 day ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Adds Extra Perth Show

Sting’s My Songs tour is expanding with a new show added for Perth on 11 February.

4 days ago
Steely Dan Can't Buy A Thrill
Donald Fagen To Oversee Steely Dan Year Old Reissue Project

Steely Dan co-founder Donald Fagen has taken on the task of overseeing the reissue of the first seven Steely Dan over the next year.

4 days ago
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
John Lydon is Mouthing Off Again And No-One Knows What He Is On About

John Lydon is mouthing off about his ex-band The Sex Pistols once again in relation to the death of the Queen and no-one seems to know why because the other members of the band haven’t done anything public this week.

7 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Is Determined To Tour Again

Ozzy Osbourne is "determined" to tour again - even if it means being "nailed to a board and wheeled on".

September 16, 2022