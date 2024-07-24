Neil Young To Perform Live Again For Farm Aid - Noise11.com

Neil Young & Crazy Horse will return to active duty for Farm Aid in New York on 21 September.

Young cancelled his Love Earth tour suddenly in June. The only reason given was “a couple of (the band)” were struck down with illness after their last gig.

Young said,“We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience.”

Farm Aid 2024 will feature Willie Nelson, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Charley Crockett, Joy Oladokun, Southern Avenue, Cassandra Lewis and Jesse Welles.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

