 Neil Young To Perform Live Again For Farm Aid - Noise11.com
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young To Perform Live Again For Farm Aid

by Paul Cashmere on July 24, 2024

in News

Neil Young & Crazy Horse will return to active duty for Farm Aid in New York on 21 September.

Young cancelled his Love Earth tour suddenly in June. The only reason given was “a couple of (the band)” were struck down with illness after their last gig.

Young said,“We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience.”

Farm Aid 2024 will feature Willie Nelson, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Charley Crockett, Joy Oladokun, Southern Avenue, Cassandra Lewis and Jesse Welles.

