Neil Young To Release New Live Album 'Coastal’ - Noise11.com

Neil Young To Release New Live Album ‘Coastal’

by Paul Cashmere on March 2, 2025

in News

Neil Young has a new live album ‘Coastal’ on the way being released as a soundtrack companion to a film by Darryl Hannah about Neil’s 2023 Coastal tour.

Check out ‘Vampire Blues’:

The songs for the album are sourced from various shows on the tour which began soon after the Covid pandemic.

‘Coastal’ will be released on 18 April 2025.

‘Coastal’ Track Listing:

Side One:
1. I’m The Ocean
2. Comes A Time
3. Love Earth
4. Prime Of Life
5. Throw Your Hatred Down

Side Two:
1. Vampire Blues
2. When I Hold You In My Arms
3. Expecting To Fly
4. Song X
5. I Am A Child
6. Don’t Forget Love

Neil also has a yet to be titled album on the way with The Chrome Hearts who are:

Neil Young: guitar, vocal
Micah Nelson: guitar, vocal
Corey McCormick: bass, vocal
Anthony Logerfo: drums
Spooner Oldham: Farfisa organ

So far we’ve heard ‘Big Change’:

Then there is also the lost 1970s album ‘Oceanside/Countryside’. A different version of the album included in Archives Vol. III.

Neil Young: guitar, vocal
Nicolette Larson: vocal
Ben Keith: pedal steel guitar
Rufus Thibodeaux: fiddle
Joe Osborn: bass
Karl T Himmel: drums

‘Oceanside/Countryside’ will be released as a standalone album on 7 March 2025.

Side One: Oceanside credits:

1. Sail Away
Produced by Neil Young
Recorded at Triad Studios, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 12, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky.
Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

2. Lost In Space
Produced by Neil Young
Recorded at Triad Recording Studios, Ft. Lauderdale September 15, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky.
Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

3. Captain Kennedy
Produced by David Briggs, Tim Mulligan & Neil Young
Recorded at Indigo Ranch Studios, Malibu August 11, 1976 with Richard Kaplan
Neil Young: Guitar, Harmonica, Piano, Vocals
Greg Thomas: Drums
Dennis Belfield: Bass
Ben Keith: Steel Guitar & Dobro
Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

4. Goin’ Back
Produced by Neil Young
Recorded at Triad Studios, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 16, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky
Neil Young: Guitar, Stringman, Vocals

5 Human Highway
Produced by Neil Young
Recorded at Triad Studios, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 14, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky
Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

Side Two: Countryside credits:

1. Field Of Opportunity
Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith
Recorded at: Crazy Mama’s, Nashville, TN, May 3, 1977
Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals
Ben Keith: Pedal Steel Guitar
Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle
Joe Osborn: Bass
Karl T. Himmel: Drums

2. Dance Dance Dance
Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith
Recorded at: Crazy Mama’s, Nashville, TN, May 3, 1977
Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals
Ben Keith: Dobro
Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle
Joe Osborn: Bass
Karl T. Himmel: Drums

3. The Old Homestead
Produced by: David Briggs, Elliot Mazer, Tim Mulligan & Neil Young
Recorded at: Quadrafonic Sound Studio, Nashville and Broken Arrow Studio, Redwood City, CA with Elliot Mazer
Neil Young: Guitar, Harmonica, Piano
Levon Helm: Drums
Tim Drummond: Bass
Ben Keith: Steel Guitar, Dobro
Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle
Tom Scribner: Saw Player
Levon Helm appears courtesy of MCA Records Inc.

4. It Might Have Been
Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith
Recorded at: Crazy Mama’s, Nashville, TN, May 3, 1977
Neil Young: Guitar, Vocal
Ben Keith: Pedal Steel Guitar
Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle
Joe Osborn: Bass
Karl T. Himmel: Drums

5. Pocahontas
Produced by: David Briggs and Neil Young
Recorded at: Indigo/Triad, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 4, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky.
Neil Young: Guitars, Vocals

