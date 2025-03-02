Neil Young To Release New Live Album 'Coastal’ - Noise11.com

Neil Young has a new live album ‘Coastal’ on the way being released as a soundtrack companion to a film by Darryl Hannah about Neil’s 2023 Coastal tour.

Check out ‘Vampire Blues’:

The songs for the album are sourced from various shows on the tour which began soon after the Covid pandemic.

‘Coastal’ will be released on 18 April 2025.

‘Coastal’ Track Listing:

Side One:

1. I’m The Ocean

2. Comes A Time

3. Love Earth

4. Prime Of Life

5. Throw Your Hatred Down

Side Two:

1. Vampire Blues

2. When I Hold You In My Arms

3. Expecting To Fly

4. Song X

5. I Am A Child

6. Don’t Forget Love

Neil also has a yet to be titled album on the way with The Chrome Hearts who are:

Neil Young: guitar, vocal

Micah Nelson: guitar, vocal

Corey McCormick: bass, vocal

Anthony Logerfo: drums

Spooner Oldham: Farfisa organ

So far we’ve heard ‘Big Change’:

Then there is also the lost 1970s album ‘Oceanside/Countryside’. A different version of the album included in Archives Vol. III.

Neil Young: guitar, vocal

Nicolette Larson: vocal

Ben Keith: pedal steel guitar

Rufus Thibodeaux: fiddle

Joe Osborn: bass

Karl T Himmel: drums

‘Oceanside/Countryside’ will be released as a standalone album on 7 March 2025.

Side One: Oceanside credits:

1. Sail Away

Produced by Neil Young

Recorded at Triad Studios, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 12, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky.

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

2. Lost In Space

Produced by Neil Young

Recorded at Triad Recording Studios, Ft. Lauderdale September 15, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky.

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

3. Captain Kennedy

Produced by David Briggs, Tim Mulligan & Neil Young

Recorded at Indigo Ranch Studios, Malibu August 11, 1976 with Richard Kaplan

Neil Young: Guitar, Harmonica, Piano, Vocals

Greg Thomas: Drums

Dennis Belfield: Bass

Ben Keith: Steel Guitar & Dobro

Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

4. Goin’ Back

Produced by Neil Young

Recorded at Triad Studios, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 16, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky

Neil Young: Guitar, Stringman, Vocals

5 Human Highway

Produced by Neil Young

Recorded at Triad Studios, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 14, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

Side Two: Countryside credits:

1. Field Of Opportunity

Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith

Recorded at: Crazy Mama’s, Nashville, TN, May 3, 1977

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

Ben Keith: Pedal Steel Guitar

Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

Joe Osborn: Bass

Karl T. Himmel: Drums

2. Dance Dance Dance

Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith

Recorded at: Crazy Mama’s, Nashville, TN, May 3, 1977

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

Ben Keith: Dobro

Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

Joe Osborn: Bass

Karl T. Himmel: Drums

3. The Old Homestead

Produced by: David Briggs, Elliot Mazer, Tim Mulligan & Neil Young

Recorded at: Quadrafonic Sound Studio, Nashville and Broken Arrow Studio, Redwood City, CA with Elliot Mazer

Neil Young: Guitar, Harmonica, Piano

Levon Helm: Drums

Tim Drummond: Bass

Ben Keith: Steel Guitar, Dobro

Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

Tom Scribner: Saw Player

Levon Helm appears courtesy of MCA Records Inc.

4. It Might Have Been

Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith

Recorded at: Crazy Mama’s, Nashville, TN, May 3, 1977

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocal

Ben Keith: Pedal Steel Guitar

Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

Joe Osborn: Bass

Karl T. Himmel: Drums

5. Pocahontas

Produced by: David Briggs and Neil Young

Recorded at: Indigo/Triad, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 4, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky.

Neil Young: Guitars, Vocals

