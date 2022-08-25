Netflix Is Producing A Robbie Williams Documentary - Noise11.com

Netflix is in production on a documentary series about British pop superstar, Robbie Williams.

The multi-part series which will launch in 2023 will be an unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born-entertainer who had to navigate the highs and lows of being in the limelight for more than 30 years.

It will cover Robbie navigating media scrutiny throughout his career, adulation and addiction, professional and personal break-ups, reunions, recovery, and the impact they have had on his mental health.

Featuring 25 years’ worth of intimate, never-before-seen archive, and exclusive access to Robbie; this definitive series is a no-holds-barred look at the entertainer and will reveal a more nuanced and multifaceted character.

Directed by: Joe Pearlman (Bros: After the Screaming Stops)

Executive Producers: Asif Kapadia (Amy, Diego Maradona, Senna) & Dominic Crossley-Holland (The Love of Money, All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace)

Production Companies: RSA in conjunction with RPW Productions and ie:music

