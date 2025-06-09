Network 10 Officially Announces The Project Has Been Axed - Noise11.com

After much media speculation in recent weeks, Network 10 has officially announced that the long-running News/Entertainment program The Project has been axed.

10 has confirmed that the last show will air on 27 June 2025.

Here is the official statement from Network 10:

“At the core of the changes will be an expansion of Network 10’s successful news coverage, with the launch of a new national one-hour 6pm news, current affairs and insights program six days a week to complement 10’s one-hour 5pm local news bulletins. “This reflects the successful growth in audiences to Network 10 local news bulletins and coverage. Our focus continues to be on serving our free-to-air audiences with more of the content they are increasingly watching. “Deal or No Deal will move to the new time of 7pm. “As a result of the changes, The Project will air for the last time on Friday, June 27, ending an incredible run of almost 16 years and more than 4,500 episodes.



“The recipient of 11 TV WEEK Logie awards and one Walkley award, The Project led the way with thought-provoking and unique conversations on primetime television covering a myriad of topics including marriage equality, animal welfare, disability awareness, NDIS, and domestic and family violence. “The show has successfully balanced humour and heart with poignant discussions about current affairs and celebrity interviews that had the whole country, and sometimes the world, talking.



“Waleed Aly’s Something We Should Talk About editorials about powerful important issues gained international attention, and by the end of Carrie Bickmore’s incredible tenure on The Project, millions of dollars had been raised for Carrie’s Beanies 4 Brain Cancer.



“The impact that The Project has had on the media and entertainment industry, countless careers, as well as on Australian society and culture, cannot be overstated.



“We would like to thank those in front of and behind the cameras who have made The Project the success it has become over the years, and we are proud that so many presenters and regular guests have become household names in Australia. “Thank you to the hosts who have graced the desk over the years and of course the current hosts Sarah Harris, Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Hamish Macdonald, Sam Taunton, Susie Youssef and Rove McManus.



“For the hard-working team still involved in delivering The Project, both at Network 10 and Roving Enterprises, we say a heartfelt thank you.



“Thank you to Craig Campbell, the show’s creator, Kevin Whyte, Rove McManus and Executive Producer Chris Bendall for providing audiences with a show that spoke directly to Australians and was able to artfully balance thought-provoking news, current affairs, entertainment and comedy, creating real change and genuinely helping countless Australians along the way.”

Roving Enterprises Media Statement.

Statement from Craig Campbell, Creative Director, Roving Enterprises & Creator Of The Project: “16 years ago I could not have dreamed that our entertainment company’s take on the day would become part of a grown-up news cycle. “We have launched campaigns, raised lifesaving cash for those that needed it, shone a light on people who deserved to be seen and hopefully made people smile and believe in the importance of a positive message. “The show has also been the prime-time destination for countless Australian actors and musicians, and I am proud we have been here as a showcase for the entertainment industry. “We have an extraordinary team making this show every da

y and I know this news will hit them hard. It’s been a privilege to work with them and the hundreds of others that joined us along the way.”

