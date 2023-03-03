 New Australian Dates For The Smashing Pumpkins The World Is A Vampire Announced - Noise11.com
The Smashing Pumpkins photo supplied from OneWorld Entertainment

New Australian Dates For The Smashing Pumpkins The World Is A Vampire Announced

by Paul Cashmere on March 3, 2023

New dates have been added for The Smashing Pumpkins ‘The World Is A Vampire’ tour and some previous ones changed.

The Smashing Pumpkins will tour Australia with Jane’s Addiction, Amyl & The Sniffers, RedHook and Battlesnake from April 15 starting now in Brisbane.

Each show will feature Billy Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and the Wrestling Alliance of Australia (WAOA).

VICTORIAN UPDATE
Due to the Mornington Council updating their Environmental Plan on February 7, that states ANY wet weather can lead to an event being shut down at their discretion, our event at Hastings Foreshore is now uninsurable and we’ve had no choice but to move it.

All Hastings tickets are valid at Port Melbourne on Sat, April 22 or at Ballarat Sun, April 23.
A direct email is being sent to all customers explaining transfer or refund options.

NSW UPDATE
Due to the second show in Sydney being added, the Newcastle Entertainment Centre show has been moved to Saturday, April 29. All existing Newcastle Tickets are valid for Sat, April 29.

Due to circumstances out of our control Wollongong and Penrith have had to be cancelled.
Ticket holders for the cancelled shows in Wollongong and Penrith are eligible to transfer to the Hordern Pavilion show on April 19. A direct email is being sent to all customers explaining transfer or refund options.

TRANSFERS AND REFUNDS
To transfer your ticket, please check your inbox for an email to register for transfers and do so by midnight, Friday March 24.

Customers requiring a refund please check your inbox for an email to register for refunds and do so by midnight, Friday March 24. Where refunds will then be processed in a timely manner.

If you have any concerns please email us at
[email protected]

The World Is A Vampire Festival – April 2023
Saturday, April 15 : Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD NEW SHOW
Sunday, April 16 : Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Tuesday, April 18: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES SOLD OUT
Wednesday, April 19: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES NEW SHOW
Saturday, April 22: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC NEW SHOW (moved from Hastings)
Sunday, April 23: Kyral Castle, Ballarat VIC
Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA ALL AGES
Thursday; April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC SELLING FAST
Saturday, April 29: Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW ALL AGES
Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD

For ticketing and event information visit
oneworldentertainment.com.au

