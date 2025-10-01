New Found Glory Announce First Album in Six Years ‘Listen Up!' With New Single ‘Laugh It Off' - Noise11.com

Pop-punk lifers New Found Glory are back with their first new full-length album in almost six years. The band will release Listen Up! on 20 February 2026, their debut on Pure Noise Records, and they’ve given fans an early taste with the new single Laugh It Off.

For a band approaching its 30th anniversary, Listen Up! is a record about resilience, reflection, and celebrating the scars that shape who we become. Guitarist Chad Gilbert, still recovering from an ongoing cancer battle, says the record is one of the most meaningful of their career.

“We’ve all gone through serious stuff in our lives, and I think the lyrics on this record are more purposeful than ever,” Gilbert explains. “It’s a positive outlet that hopefully keeps people going.”

The album’s 10 tracks balance bright, melodic hooks with the heavier riffs that made New Found Glory pop-punk royalty in the early 2000s. It’s a return to form for a band whose DNA still carries the energy of sweaty Florida hardcore shows, but with lyrics that pull lessons from decades of living, loving and surviving.

The band says the record’s theme is about finding hope through hardship. Listen Up! looks at the world “like a fly on the wall,” observing fear, stress and negativity, but with a defiant optimism.

“We want to encourage hope that the hard times will bring growth and strength,” they share.

“We’re singing loud and proud about the scars-not in a pity party way, but in a way that celebrates survival.”

Tracks such as Beer and Blood Stains lean into the band’s South Florida beginnings, recalling their early battle scars from chaotic club shows. Elsewhere, songs like Dream Born Again and A Love Song highlight their pop melodies, while Frankenstein’s Monster and Boom Roasted lean heavier.

The first single, Laugh It Off, captures that mix of fun and honesty. Built around a punchy recurring riff, the lyrics are about how couples argue over nothing-only to end up laughing mid-fight.

“Life’s too short to get hung up on little things,” the band explains. “When you’re really connected, you’ll always end up laughing in the middle of an argument.”

The song arrives with a brand-new music video:

New Found Glory wrapped up their SUPERCHARGED: Worldwide in ‘25 Tour with The Offspring and Jimmy Eat World earlier this year. Next up: a slot at Disney’s Epcot International Food and Wine Festival, followed by UK headline shows with Real Friends and Koyo.

Australian fans won’t miss out either. NFG will be back for Good Things Festival 2025, playing Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in December before heading to Indonesia for Hammersonic Festival in 2026.

Listen Up! Tracklist

Boom Roasted

100%

Laugh It Off

A Love Song

Beer and Blood Stains

Medicine

Treat Yourself

Dream Born Again

You Got This

Frankenstein’s Monster

Tickets for Good Things Festival are on sale now at Oztix

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)