Maple's Pet Dinosaur Joins TOOL, Weezer, Garbage At Good Things Festival 2025 - Noise11.com

Good Things Festival has added one of the most unexpected names to its already powerhouse 2025 line-up. Viral teen metalcore sensation Maple’s Pet Dinosaur.

At just 15, Maple has managed to achieve what thousands of aspiring bands only dream about: jumping from uploading DIY videos on social media to sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in rock. This year, Good Things Festival will present TOOL, Weezer, Garbage, Refused, The All-American Rejects, Knocked Loose, Machine Head and more across its East Coast run – and Maple’s Pet Dinosaur is now officially part of the action.

The festival had already locked in its massive line-up when Maple and her bandmates posted the video for their debut single ‘lego’. Filmed entirely on a neighbour’s Ring doorbell camera in classic fish-eye style, the two-minute clip exploded. The result? The most-watched Instagram Reel ever by an Australian-born artist, with more than 54 million views and climbing.

Their debut ‘lego’ is a ferocious 2 minutes and 18 seconds of pure adrenaline. Built on thunderous drums and palm-muted riffing, Maple’s vocal delivery comes from lived experience: the track reflects her struggles with bullying, turned into an empowering scream-along anthem. Its refrain – “block ’em like lego” – is fast becoming an international earworm and a rallying cry for teens facing toxic people.

Festival promoter Chris O’Brien said the young band’s rise was impossible to ignore. “I’m so excited that Maple and her friends no longer have to get Fake I.D’s to attend Good Things 2025!”

O’Brien laughed. “Maple is going to be an absolute force in the future, and we’re pumped that her first ever shows will be on Good Things. This festival isn’t just about the big names – it’s about giving incredible young artists a platform to catapult their careers.”

For Maple, Good Things was already a long-term goal, just not this soon.

“My goal for 2026 was to play Good Things, so to tick that box a year early is so sick,” she said. “I was even planning on making a fake ID to see Refused’s final Australian shows – so I’m glad I don’t have to break the law now!”

With humour and determination, she added, “We’re at the very start of what I want to be a long career in this scene, and it’s super important to build credibility by proving we can hang. It’s a big challenge and a big opportunity, and I’m grateful for it. If you come see us at Good Things, I promise we’ll make it worth getting in early!”

Since its launch in 2018, Good Things has cemented itself as Australia’s premier heavy and alternative music festival. Known for bringing international juggernauts like The Offspring, Bring Me The Horizon, Parkway Drive and Deftones to Australian shores, the festival has also provided crucial early slots for local acts like The Chats, Slowly Slowly and WAAX – bands that have since gone on to bigger stages.

Good Things Festival 2025 Line-Up

TOOL, Weezer, Garbage, All Time Low, Machine Head, The All-American Rejects, Knocked Loose, Lorna Shore, Refused, New Found Glory, Make Them Suffer, Dayseeker, James Reyne, Kublai Khan TX, Cobra Starship, Goldfinger, Tonight Alive

Plus (alphabetical):

Bad Nerves, Civic, Dead Poet Society, Fever 333, Gwar, High Vis, Inertia, Maple’s Pet Dinosaur, Palaye Royale, Scene Queen, South Arcade, Wargasm, Windwaker, Yours Truly + Stage 666

Dates:

Friday 5 December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (16+)

Saturday 6 December – Sydney Showground, Sydney (16+)

Sunday 7 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (16+)

Tickets available now from goodthingsfestival.com.au.

