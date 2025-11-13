The Preatures Celebrate A Decade Of ‘Blue Planet Eyes' With Exhibition And Live Album - Noise11.com

The Preatures are closing out a milestone year with a fitting tribute to their acclaimed debut, Blue Planet Eyes, marking its 10th anniversary with a special archival exhibition in Sydney and the release of Blue Planet Eyes… Live!, a limited-edition double LP capturing the band’s triumphant return to the stage.

The exhibition, held at Rainbow Studios in Darlinghurst on Sunday 7 December from 12-3pm, offers fans an intimate look into The Preatures’ evolution. Presented as an immersive archive, the display will feature never-before-seen photographs, handwritten lyrics, setlists, instruments and the instantly recognisable stage costumes that became part of the band’s identity. Visitors can also join an in-person Q&A with The Preatures, hosted by Dom Alessio, the former triple j presenter who first aired the group’s music on radio. Entry is free.

Coinciding with the exhibition is the release of Blue Planet Eyes… Live!, recorded at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre during the sold-out Blue Planet Eyes 10th Anniversary Tour earlier this year. The record captures the raw energy and emotional charge of The Preatures’ reunion, showcasing the chemistry that defined their rise as one of Australia’s most captivating live bands.

Frontwoman Isabella Manfredi describes the live record as a moment of connection between band and audience. “A few shows into the tour we realised just how special this moment was,” she said. “Melbourne really stood out as a hero performance. It was a sensational crowd, almost supernatural in feeling, and we wanted the essence of that audience to live on through the record forever.”

Mixed by guitarist Jack Moffitt, Blue Planet Eyes… Live! reimagines their debut album in a new light, featuring live renditions of Is This How You Feel, Rock And Roll Rave, Cruel, Somebody’s Talking and Better Than It Ever Could Be, alongside a striking cover of Prince’s When You Were Mine.

Available via Impressed Recordings from Friday 12 December, the live album will be released in limited-edition vinyl variants-Negroni Glass, Blood Orange and Bar Stool Black-offering collectors a new piece of The Preatures’ history.

Blue Planet Eyes was originally released in 2014 and debuted at #4 on the ARIA Albums Chart. It earned four ARIA nominations and a J Award nod, with the breakout single Is This How You Feel? reaching #9 in triple j’s Hottest 100 and establishing the band internationally. The Preatures became fixtures on major festival stages including Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo and Splendour In The Grass, and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the US, bringing their distinct blend of pop, rock and R&B to a global audience.

The 10-year celebration also reunited the band’s classic line-up-Manfredi, Moffitt, bassist Thomas Champion, drummer Luke Davison and guitarist Gideon Bensen, who returned after departing in 2016.

Following their sold-out 15-date national tour, The Preatures have announced an encore show at The Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne on Friday 28 November, performing Blue Planet Eyes in full along with fan favourites and special guest collaborations. Rising Melbourne punk duo Public Figures will join as support.

The Preatures will also perform at Tasmania’s Party In The Paddock and Sydney’s Twilight At Taronga in February 2026-marking the final shows before the band returns to the studio to record their third album.

THE PREATURES

Friday 28 November

The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

The Preatures Exhibition & Pop-Up Store

Rainbow Studios, 348 Liverpool Street, Darlinghurst, Sydney

12-3pm Sunday 7 December

Free entry

‘Blue Planet Eyes… Live!’

Out Friday 12 December via Impressed Recordings

