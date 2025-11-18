Port Fairy Folk Festival Expands 2026 Line-Up With Global Folk Icons - Noise11.com

The Port Fairy Folk Festival has unveiled its third artist announcement for 2026, widening an already ambitious program with a rich collection of international trailblazers and Australian favourites. The festival returns to Port Fairy from 6 to 9 March 2026, continuing its long tradition of presenting world-class folk, roots and culturally diverse music in one of Victoria’s most picturesque seaside towns.

Since its beginning in 1977, the festival has evolved through community spirit, volunteer support and a firm belief in the value of musical storytelling. The 2026 event looks set to continue that legacy, offering audiences another opportunity to discover fresh voices, revisit beloved performers and experience traditional music from around the world.

Leading the new line-up is Fantastic Negrito from the United States, a three-time Grammy winner known for reinventing blues through a contemporary lens. His work draws from the deep roots of African American music with messages shaped by lived experience, social connection and raw emotional honesty. His performances are renowned for their intensity and sense of musical liberation, making his appearance one of the standout additions to the 2026 program.

American singer songwriter Hannah Cohen brings her atmospheric folk-pop to the coastal stages, delivering a catalogue built on warmth, introspection and delicate melodic detail. Her albums combine vulnerable lyricism with textured arrangements, earning her a reputation as one of the most evocative folk voices of the last decade.

Moroccan ensemble Asmâa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou offer a rare and culturally significant perspective as leaders of the female movement within gnawa music, a tradition historically led by men. Their rhythmic cycles and spiritual chants provide audiences with a deep and transportive cultural experience that honours centuries of Moroccan heritage.

Scotland’s Dallahan, long recognised for their fusion of Celtic roots and Eastern European influences, join the line-up with their intricate musicianship and dynamic arrangements. Catalonia’s El Pony Pisador return with their humorous, harmony-rich celebrations of maritime folk traditions and global shanty culture. American Americana veteran Jim Lauderdale, a songwriter with more than thirty albums and collaborations spanning multiple genres, adds substantial depth to the festival’s roots offerings.

The announcement also includes Feelds, Caisha Sprout, Crest Of Crows, Radical Son, While & Matthews, The Southern Ocean Sea Band, The Ocelots from Ireland and the United States’ Mountain Grass Unit, a young three-piece known for their bluegrass-driven instrumental talent.

The third wave of artists joins a roster already rich with internationally respected names including Iron & Wine, Kasey Chambers, Emma Donovan with her Take Me To The River project, Mary Coughlan, Åkervinda, Pierce Brothers, Beoga, Elephant Sessions, Rainbow Girls and Willie Watson.

Festival Director Justin Rudge says the new additions build on the event’s long-standing commitment to diversity, connection and cultural storytelling. He encourages audiences to secure tickets early, noting the festival’s historical popularity and strong visitor numbers from across Australia and abroad.

Across nearly fifty years, the Port Fairy Folk Festival has remained one of Australia’s most enduring music traditions. Its combination of historic charm, local warmth and an emphasis on discovery has made it a favourite among artists and audiences. The festival has long been a platform for emerging talent while also providing space for international touring acts to share traditions that cross language, geography and time.

The broader impact extends beyond music, supporting local tourism, community projects and cultural programs that strengthen the town’s identity as a vibrant creative hub.

Event Details

Port Fairy Folk Festival

6 to 9 March 2026

Port Fairy, Victoria

Full 2026 Artist Line-Up

Åkervinda SWE

Asmâa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou MAR

Basset CAN

Beoga IRE

Blair Dunlop ENG

Bonnie Jackson

Caisha Sprout

The Cartridge Family

Chloe Foy ENG

Crest Of Crows

Dallahan SCO

Dan Webster & Emily Lawler ENG

Darren Hanlon

El Pony Pisador CAT ESP

Elephant Sessions SCO

Emma Donovan Take Me To The River

Fantastic Negrito USA

Feelds

Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham The Gathering

GK

Grace Watt

Gráinne Hunt IRE

Hannah Cohen USA

Harriet Wraith

Inn Echo CAN

Iron & Wine USA

Isla Dixon

Jasmin Adria

Jeffrey Martin USA

Jim Lauderdale USA

Kankawa Nagarra

Kasey Chambers

Kris Mizzi

Lloyd Spiegel Trio

The Lost Clog

Lucy Joy

Maeve Grieve

Mary Coughlan IRE

Mathilde Anne

Mia Kelly CAN

Mountain Grass Unit USA

Nico Paulo PRT CAN

Northern Resonance SWE

The Ocelots IRE

Pierce Brothers

Radical Son

Rainbow Girls USA

Robbie Cavanagh ENG

Rupert Bullard

Sam Curtis Collective

The Southern Ocean Sea Band

Steve Poltz CAN

Svavar Knútur ICE

While & Matthews ENG

Willie Watson USA

Windborne USA

Plus many more

