 Shirley Manson Doubles Down After Abusing A Fan For Having Fun At Good Things Festival - Noise11.com
Shirley Manson Doubles Down After Abusing A Fan For Having Fun At Good Things Festival

by Paul Cashmere on December 7, 2025

in News

What the f#ck is wrong with Shirley Manson? After going into a fouled-mouthed tirade at a fun-loving fan for playing with a beach ball during Garbage’s Good Things performance in Melbourne on Friday, the Scottish singer has now doubled down on her middle-aged meltdown.

Manson’s latest rant reads “I make NO APOLOGIES whatsoever for getting annoyed at beachboys at shows. I joined a band because I HATED THE FUCKING BEACH. I joined a band because I wanted to listen to Siousxie and the Banshees and The Cure and be dark and beautiful. Continue listening to Spotify and toss your stupid beach balls like you are ten years old. I love the musical community and I want to respect their artistry. I am so tired of folks taking music for free and treating us like circus performers.”

On Friday at the Garbage Good Things performance in Melbourne, Manson erupted at a fan for playing with a beachball. She started off calling him “Disrespectful”. “I am fed up with not being paid properly and fed up with having to play for a a douche bag like you. You are a middle aged man in a fucking ridiculous hat and you are a fucking fuckface. I literally want to ask people to punch you in the fucking face and you know what? I’m a lady, so I won’t. I pity you because you are a small man with a small dick.

Here’s what initially happened.

@rockandwrestlingreviews Shirley Manson during the garbage set at Good Things in Melbourne. What do you think? #goodthingsfestival #livemusic #goodthings2025 #garbage #shirleymanson ♬ original sound – rockandwrestlingreviews

