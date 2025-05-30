Garbage Drop New Album ‘Let All That We Imagine Be The Light’ - Noise11.com

Garbage have released their eighth album ‘Let All That We Imagine Be The Light’ with an Octopus in the visuals as a nod to number 8.

‘Hold’ is the key track today off the album and comes with a visualizer video.

Let All That We Imagine Be The Light was recorded at Red Razor Sounds in Los Angeles, Butch Vig’s studio Grunge Is Dead, and Shirley Manson’s bedroom. The record was produced by the band and longtime engineer Billy Bush.

After all these years the album still features all four original members Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig.

It hasn’t been a consistent line-up. Steve Marker and Butch Vig were behind the scenes for 2016’s Strange Little Birds with Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction) and Justin Meidal-Johnsen listed as musicians in place of Vig and Marker. Every other album features the four founding members.

Let All That We Imagine Be The Light tracklist

There’s No Future In Optimism

Chinese Fire Horse

Hold

Have We Met (The Void)

Sisyphus

Radical

Love To Give

Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty

R U Happy Now

The Day That I Met God

