Garbage Drop New Album ‘Let All That We Imagine Be The Light’ - Noise11.com

Garbage Drop New Album ‘Let All That We Imagine Be The Light’

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2025

in News

Garbage have released their eighth album ‘Let All That We Imagine Be The Light’ with an Octopus in the visuals as a nod to number 8.

‘Hold’ is the key track today off the album and comes with a visualizer video.

Let All That We Imagine Be The Light was recorded at Red Razor Sounds in Los Angeles, Butch Vig’s studio Grunge Is Dead, and Shirley Manson’s bedroom. The record was produced by the band and longtime engineer Billy Bush.

After all these years the album still features all four original members Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig.

It hasn’t been a consistent line-up. Steve Marker and Butch Vig were behind the scenes for 2016’s Strange Little Birds with Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction) and Justin Meidal-Johnsen listed as musicians in place of Vig and Marker. Every other album features the four founding members.

Let All That We Imagine Be The Light tracklist

There’s No Future In Optimism
Chinese Fire Horse
Hold
Have We Met (The Void)
Sisyphus
Radical
Love To Give
Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty
R U Happy Now
The Day That I Met God

