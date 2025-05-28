Rob Thomas Is Now Doing Three Melbourne and Three Sydney Shows - Noise11.com

Rob Thomas has chosen the more intimate surroundings of Melbourne Forum Theatre and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre making his upcoming shows the smallest he has done in Australia since the first Matchbox Twenty showcases almost 30 years ago.

Melbourne’s Forum Theatre has a capacity of 2000 compared to the 14,500 Matchbox Twenty play to at Rod Laver Arena. Sydney’s Enmore Theatre is even more intimate with 1600 capacity giving Rob’s fans the first chance ever to see him at shows like this.

TOUR DATES – THE ALL NIGHT DAYS TOUR

Friday 24 & Saturday 25 October: Perth, PCEC Riverside Theatre

Monday 27 October: Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Wednesday 29, Thursday 30 & Friday 31 October: Melbourne, Forum Melbourne

Monday 3, Tuesday 4 & Wednesday 5 November: Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 8 November: Brisbane, Sandstone Point (with special guests)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook