 Rob Thomas Is Now Doing Three Melbourne and Three Sydney Shows - Noise11.com
Rob Thomas (supplied TEG)

Rob Thomas (supplied TEG)

Rob Thomas Is Now Doing Three Melbourne and Three Sydney Shows

by Paul Cashmere on May 29, 2025

in News

Rob Thomas has chosen the more intimate surroundings of Melbourne Forum Theatre and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre making his upcoming shows the smallest he has done in Australia since the first Matchbox Twenty showcases almost 30 years ago.

Melbourne’s Forum Theatre has a capacity of 2000 compared to the 14,500 Matchbox Twenty play to at Rod Laver Arena. Sydney’s Enmore Theatre is even more intimate with 1600 capacity giving Rob’s fans the first chance ever to see him at shows like this.

TOUR DATES – THE ALL NIGHT DAYS TOUR

Friday 24 & Saturday 25 October: Perth, PCEC Riverside Theatre
Monday 27 October: Adelaide, AEC Theatre
Wednesday 29, Thursday 30 & Friday 31 October: Melbourne, Forum Melbourne
Monday 3, Tuesday 4 & Wednesday 5 November: Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Saturday 8 November: Brisbane, Sandstone Point (with special guests)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez Is Heading To Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has announced a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

2 days ago
Kid Cudi for Heatwave Festival
Sean Combs Wants Kid Cudi Car Explosion Statement Stuck From The Record

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team has asked a judge to strike Kid Cudi's claims about his 2012 Porsche explosion from the record.

2 days ago
Kid Cudi for Heatwave Festival
Kid Cudi Tells The Court Diddy Torched His Porsche

As the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial continues, the court today heard how Diddy set fire to a Porsche owned by rapper Kid Cudi.

6 days ago
Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Noise11, Photo
Robbie Williams Recruits Black Sabbath Guitarist Tony Iommi For New Song ‘Rocket’

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is the guitarist on the new Robbie Williams song ‘Rocket’.

7 days ago
Kram Spiderbait ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery near Geelong featuring The Fauves, Tumbleweed, The Lemondheads, Veruca Salt, Spiderbait, The Living End.
Melbourne’s Reclink Community Cup To Feature Frente and Spiderbait

Frente will reform to perform their 1993 classic ‘Ordinary Angels’, the theme for the 2025 Reclink Community Cup, at the Reclink Community Cup on June 15.

May 22, 2025
Davey Lane
Davey Lane Has A New Solo Record ‘Finally, A Party Album’ On The Way

Davey Lane is getting close to the release of a new solo album ‘Finally, A Party Album’ set for sometime around midyear.

May 22, 2025
Dave Graney 'n' The Coral Snakes
Dave Graney ‘N’ The Coral Snakes To Tour ‘The Soft ‘N’ Sexy Gound for 30th Anniversary

Dave Graney ‘N’ The Coral Snakes will take the fifth Coral Snakes album ‘The Soft ‘n’ Sexy Sound on the road in October to mark the 30th anniversary of the album.

May 22, 2025