Yellowcard To Release First Album In A Decade - Noise11.com

Yellowcard are in full blown reunion mode with the new album ‘Better Days’, produced by Blink-182’s Travis Barker ending their near 10-year absence.

Two new songs ‘Better Days’ and ‘honesty I’ are out now to preview the album.

The ‘Better Days’ video was directed by Jordan Phoenix who has also worked with Ice T and Story of the Year. Ryan Key says, “We are focused on this chapter of our career being about happiness.

This is the most fun we’ve had making a video in 20 years and we hope everyone has a smile on their face when they watch it.”

“I started the record as one version of myself and came out the other side changed,” says Key who credits Barker with a significant impact on his personal and creative studio breakthroughs. “I went in knowing I needed help. I came out of it writing songs like I was 19 again.”

Yellowcard released their first 10 albums between 1997 and 2016. In 2016 after the release of the 10th album ‘Yellowcard’, the band announced they were splitting. In 2022 they reunited for the Riot Festival then added the Slam Dunk and When We Were Young festivals in 2023.

BETTER DAYS TRACK LIST

1. Better Days

2. Take What You Want

3. Love Letters Lost (feat. Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio)

4. honestly i

5. You Broke Me Too (feat. Avril Lavigne)

6. City of Angels

7. Bedroom Posters

8. Skin Scraped

9. Barely Alive

10. Big Blue Eyes

Better Days will be released on October 10.

