 Yellowcard To Release First Album In A Decade - Noise11.com
Yellowcard by Joe Brady

Yellowcard by Joe Brady

Yellowcard To Release First Album In A Decade

by Paul Cashmere on May 29, 2025

in News

Yellowcard are in full blown reunion mode with the new album ‘Better Days’, produced by Blink-182’s Travis Barker ending their near 10-year absence.

Two new songs ‘Better Days’ and ‘honesty I’ are out now to preview the album.

The ‘Better Days’ video was directed by Jordan Phoenix who has also worked with Ice T and Story of the Year. Ryan Key says, “We are focused on this chapter of our career being about happiness.
This is the most fun we’ve had making a video in 20 years and we hope everyone has a smile on their face when they watch it.”

“I started the record as one version of myself and came out the other side changed,” says Key who credits Barker with a significant impact on his personal and creative studio breakthroughs. “I went in knowing I needed help. I came out of it writing songs like I was 19 again.”

Yellowcard released their first 10 albums between 1997 and 2016. In 2016 after the release of the 10th album ‘Yellowcard’, the band announced they were splitting. In 2022 they reunited for the Riot Festival then added the Slam Dunk and When We Were Young festivals in 2023.

BETTER DAYS TRACK LIST
1. Better Days
2. Take What You Want
3. Love Letters Lost (feat. Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio)
4. honestly i
5. You Broke Me Too (feat. Avril Lavigne)
6. City of Angels
7. Bedroom Posters
8. Skin Scraped
9. Barely Alive
10. Big Blue Eyes

Better Days will be released on October 10.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rob Thomas (supplied TEG)
Rob Thomas Is Now Doing Three Melbourne and Three Sydney Shows

Rob Thomas has chosen the more intimate surroundings of Melbourne Forum Theatre and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre making his upcoming shows the smallest he has done in Australia since the first Matchbox Twenty showcases almost 30 years ago.

1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez Is Heading To Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has announced a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

2 days ago
Kid Cudi for Heatwave Festival
Sean Combs Wants Kid Cudi Car Explosion Statement Stuck From The Record

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team has asked a judge to strike Kid Cudi's claims about his 2012 Porsche explosion from the record.

2 days ago
Kid Cudi for Heatwave Festival
Kid Cudi Tells The Court Diddy Torched His Porsche

As the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial continues, the court today heard how Diddy set fire to a Porsche owned by rapper Kid Cudi.

7 days ago
Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Noise11, Photo
Robbie Williams Recruits Black Sabbath Guitarist Tony Iommi For New Song ‘Rocket’

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is the guitarist on the new Robbie Williams song ‘Rocket’.

May 22, 2025
Kram Spiderbait ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery near Geelong featuring The Fauves, Tumbleweed, The Lemondheads, Veruca Salt, Spiderbait, The Living End.
Melbourne’s Reclink Community Cup To Feature Frente and Spiderbait

Frente will reform to perform their 1993 classic ‘Ordinary Angels’, the theme for the 2025 Reclink Community Cup, at the Reclink Community Cup on June 15.

May 22, 2025
Davey Lane
Davey Lane Has A New Solo Record ‘Finally, A Party Album’ On The Way

Davey Lane is getting close to the release of a new solo album ‘Finally, A Party Album’ set for sometime around midyear.

May 22, 2025