Melbourne’s Reclink Community Cup To Feature Frente and Spiderbait - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Reclink Community Cup To Feature Frente and Spiderbait

by Paul Cashmere on May 22, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Frente will reform to perform their 1993 classic ‘Ordinary Angels’, the theme for the 2025 Reclink Community Cup, at the Reclink Community Cup on June 15.

This year’s “Ordinary Angels” theme celebrates the unsung legends of community: the ones who show up, uplift others, and create joy on and off the field. That spirit will shine in every tackle, tune and team huddle throughout the day.

“This isn’t just a footy match or a festival – it’s a living, breathing example of what happens when a community shows up for each other,” said Reclink CEO Dave Wells. “Every goal, riff, and ticket sold helps us continue delivering programs that change lives.”

Spiderbait will also return to the Reclink Community Cup at Victoria Park in Collingwood.

2025 Line-up – A Soundtrack of Soul, Grit and Pure Aussie Spirit:

• CHARLIE NEEDS BRACES – Former Rockdog and now fronting her own genre-bending project.
• CONG JOSIE & THE HELL RACERS – The high-energy kids band proving rock is for all ages.
• FRENTE – Performing the iconic “Ordinary Angels” live, celebrating this year’s theme.
• MILO EASTWOOD – Bringer of joy and sunshine to a dancefloor near you.
• SURPRISE CHEF + ELLA THOMPSON – Melbourne’s own jazz-funk band featuring powerful soul sensation Ella Thompson.
• SPIDERBAIT – Aussie rock icons take the stage for the second time in eight years, revving up for another blistering set.
• WRONG WAY UP – Post-punk excellence from Melbourne’s underground.

